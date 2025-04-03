Minister attends Global Disability Summit in Berlin

Highlighting Scotland’s leading role at home and abroad.

At the Global Disability Summit in Berlin today, Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart will highlight Scotland’s commitment that by 2030 at least half of Scotland’s international development funding will include a disability equality objective.

This will ensure that disabled people have improved access to programmes in Scotland’s partner countries Malawi and Zambia - for instance giving disabled women and girls access to quality education.

The Equalities Minister will also take part in events focusing on disability equality and inclusion as well as meet with relevant Ministers and interest groups.

Ms Stewart said:

“Scotland has a growing reputation at home and abroad for the action it’s taking to reduce the barriers disabled people face. This is the first time Scotland has been invited in its own right to the Global Disability Summit and this is an excellent opportunity for us to showcase our culture of equality, particularly our focus on giving disabled people a voice in the decisions that affect them.

“Our work with our partner countries in Malawi and Zambia will be shared at the World Bank roundtable on inclusiveness in education. We will also highlight how Scotland is ensuring that marginalised groups, including disabled people, are at the heart of international climate action.

“However, I'm concerned that while the international picture is improving, the UK Government is going ahead with taking away disabled people's benefits to balance the budget and plans to further reduce aid spending. We will continue to press them to reverse these damaging cuts.”

Background

Global Disability Summit – 2nd - 3rd April, 2025 / Berlin

In terms of official development assistance, currently, according to the organisers, only 0.2% of OECD Development Assistance Committee projects target disability inclusion, despite the progress made by previous Summits to highlight the issue.