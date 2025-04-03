Scottish Government
|Printable version
Minister attends Global Disability Summit in Berlin
Highlighting Scotland’s leading role at home and abroad.
At the Global Disability Summit in Berlin today, Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart will highlight Scotland’s commitment that by 2030 at least half of Scotland’s international development funding will include a disability equality objective.
This will ensure that disabled people have improved access to programmes in Scotland’s partner countries Malawi and Zambia - for instance giving disabled women and girls access to quality education.
The Equalities Minister will also take part in events focusing on disability equality and inclusion as well as meet with relevant Ministers and interest groups.
Ms Stewart said:
“Scotland has a growing reputation at home and abroad for the action it’s taking to reduce the barriers disabled people face. This is the first time Scotland has been invited in its own right to the Global Disability Summit and this is an excellent opportunity for us to showcase our culture of equality, particularly our focus on giving disabled people a voice in the decisions that affect them.
“Our work with our partner countries in Malawi and Zambia will be shared at the World Bank roundtable on inclusiveness in education. We will also highlight how Scotland is ensuring that marginalised groups, including disabled people, are at the heart of international climate action.
“However, I'm concerned that while the international picture is improving, the UK Government is going ahead with taking away disabled people's benefits to balance the budget and plans to further reduce aid spending. We will continue to press them to reverse these damaging cuts.”
Background
Global Disability Summit – 2nd - 3rd April, 2025 / Berlin
In terms of official development assistance, currently, according to the organisers, only 0.2% of OECD Development Assistance Committee projects target disability inclusion, despite the progress made by previous Summits to highlight the issue.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/minister-attends-global-disability-summit-in-berlin/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Decarbonising homes and buildings03/04/2025 16:25:00
Revised Heat in Buildings Bill to be brought forward
Internal Market Act must be repealed03/04/2025 15:05:00
Deputy First Minister urges UK Government to restore Scottish Parliament's full powers.
Farm income falls in 2023-24 from record high03/04/2025 13:05:00
An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland
First Minister leads tributes to Christina McKelvie02/04/2025 16:10:00
Parliament endorses Motion of Condolence.
Change to earnings limit for carers02/04/2025 13:15:00
More unpaid carers set to benefit from Carer Support Payment.
The Animals and Wildlife (Penalties, Protections and Powers) (Scotland) Act 2020 Review: Survey report02/04/2025 11:05:00
This report outlines the findings of a survey we carried out as part of a review of The Animals and Wildlife (Penalties, Protections and Powers) (Scotland) Act 2020, which made a number of amendments to animal welfare, animal health and wildlife legislation.
Support for people in priority groups to buy a house02/04/2025 10:05:00
A scheme to help people in priority groups buy a home on the open market has reopened for applications.
Promoting local produce01/04/2025 15:05:00
Encouraging small businesses to thrive and foster collaboration amongst producers and food groups to promote local produce.