Minister Caulfield statement on COVID-19 spring vaccine programme
People at greatest risk of serious illness from COVID-19 are eligible for a vaccine.
Following the announcement by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation on the COVID-19 autumn booster programme, Health Minister Maria Caulfield, yesterday said:
We have accepted the official advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation to offer a COVID spring vaccine to those most at risk of serious illness.
It is important the most vulnerable groups are offered a vaccine through the NHS programme to strengthen their immunity to protect themselves and reduce pressure on the NHS.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/minister-caulfield-statement-on-covid-spring-vaccine-programme
