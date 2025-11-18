Welsh Government
Minister celebrates centenary of Welsh Hollywood icon
Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant, joined celebrations in Switzerland marking 100 years since the birth of Welsh Hollywood legend Richard Burton.
Born in Neath Port Talbot in 1925, Burton became a global icon of film and theatre, earning several Academy Award nominations throughout his career. He made Céligny, Switzerland, his home from 1957 until his death in 1984.
The Minister attended a series of tributes honouring Burton's legacy, including the unveiling of a heritage plaque at his former home.
In a fitting tribute, the local village square was formally renamed to Place Richard Burton.
The commemorations concluded with a torchlit walk to Céligny cemetery where Burton's buried with a reading of his favourite poem written by fellow Welshman and close friend, Dylan Thomas.
Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant recently said:
It was an honour to join the tributes in Céligny, as we mark 100 years since Richard Burton's birth. We celebrate not only his life, but the enduring influence of his work, his Welsh roots, and his global reach.
Richard Burton never forgot his Welsh heritage – his distinctive voice carried the essence of Wales into the global imagination. His journey from Wales to international stardom demonstrates how Welsh culture and talent continues to resonate worldwide.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/minister-celebrates-centenary-welsh-hollywood-icon
