Minister commits to renewed national focus on reading, maths and science

Plans are in place to regain pre-pandemic progress in reading, maths and science, says Education Minister Jeremy Miles as PISA results are published.

Of the 73 countries who took part in the Programme for International Student assessment (PISA) in 2018 and 2022, all but ten saw a decline in at least one area this year.

Wales is alongside countries such as the United States and Norway in our reading, maths and science scores in 2022, following an improving picture in the 2019 PISA results.

The Minister has committed to bring together education leaders across Wales to drive a system-wide response to support teaching and learning and drive up standards in reading, maths and science.

Education Minister Jeremy Miles yesterday said:

Before the pandemic, we saw a strong improvement in literacy and numeracy standards in Wales. Sadly, it is clear that the pandemic has derailed some of this improvement. We have already started on a path of driving up standards in reading and maths and we won’t let these results knock us off track. Last month we launched literacy and numeracy plans to help support learning and raise standards in these key areas. I have also published the first national report on the performance of our children in reading and numeracy and will do this annually to track recovery. We supported our schools and learners through the pandemic, we will stand together and support them now.

Since 2022, schools in Wales have started implementing major long-term reforms, with the new Curriculum for Wales being taught and rolled out sequentially to reach all learners in all schools from 2026/27.

Jeremy Miles continued: