Welsh Government
|Printable version
Minister commits to renewed national focus on reading, maths and science
Plans are in place to regain pre-pandemic progress in reading, maths and science, says Education Minister Jeremy Miles as PISA results are published.
Of the 73 countries who took part in the Programme for International Student assessment (PISA) in 2018 and 2022, all but ten saw a decline in at least one area this year.
Wales is alongside countries such as the United States and Norway in our reading, maths and science scores in 2022, following an improving picture in the 2019 PISA results.
The Minister has committed to bring together education leaders across Wales to drive a system-wide response to support teaching and learning and drive up standards in reading, maths and science.
Education Minister Jeremy Miles yesterday said:
Before the pandemic, we saw a strong improvement in literacy and numeracy standards in Wales. Sadly, it is clear that the pandemic has derailed some of this improvement.
We have already started on a path of driving up standards in reading and maths and we won’t let these results knock us off track.
Last month we launched literacy and numeracy plans to help support learning and raise standards in these key areas. I have also published the first national report on the performance of our children in reading and numeracy and will do this annually to track recovery.
We supported our schools and learners through the pandemic, we will stand together and support them now.
Since 2022, schools in Wales have started implementing major long-term reforms, with the new Curriculum for Wales being taught and rolled out sequentially to reach all learners in all schools from 2026/27.
Jeremy Miles continued:
Our long-term education reforms have now started after years of planning and, as the OECD have said, improvement to education takes time.
We have taken a once-in-a-generation opportunity to revolutionise the quality of education in Wales and I’m confident we will deliver huge benefits for our young people.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/minister-commits-renewed-national-focus-reading-maths-and-science
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Interim Environmental Protection Assessor for Wales (IEPAW): Deputy Interim Assessor05/12/2023 14:05:00
An exciting and interesting opportunity has arisen to work with the IEPAW.
New law will improve workplace recycling and Wales’ already impressive record05/12/2023 11:05:00
Wales’s already impressive recycling record is set to improve thanks to a new law that has been passed in the Senedd this week.
Land Transaction Tax update: winter 202305/12/2023 09:05:00
Update on our Land Transaction Tax (LTT) services and guidance for tax professionals.
HBO’s award-winning House of the Dragon roars back to the small screen after filming in north Wales04/12/2023 14:05:00
Eagle-eyed viewers may spot locations very familiar to them in the recently released teaser trailer for the much anticipated second season of House of the Dragon, as support from Creative Wales has seen north Wales used as a filming base for the second series of the hit show.
15 million free school meals served as part of Co-operation Agreement04/12/2023 09:25:00
15 million free school meals have been served in primary schools across Wales as part of the Co-operation Agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru.
Another year of high-quality bathing water standards for Wales01/12/2023 14:05:00
Wales again secured high-quality results in 2023 with 98% of designated bathing waters meeting our stringent environmental standards.
Bill to tackle air and noise pollution passed in the Senedd, supporting a cleaner, healthier and greener future30/11/2023 14:05:00
New legislation was recently (Tuesday, November 28) passed in the Senedd, giving the Welsh Government greater powers to improve air quality and reduce noise pollution across Wales.
All residential high-rise buildings in Wales on the route to remediation30/11/2023 11:10:00
Wales has become the first country in the UK to confirm a route to remediation for all high-rise residential buildings affected by fire safety issues.