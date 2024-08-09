Minister committed to creating a Wales that is a great place to grow older

“We are committed to creating a Wales that is a great place to grow older.”

That is the message from the Minister for Social Care, Dawn Bowden, after hearing first-hand how Welsh Government funding is benefitting people to live and age well.

The Minister met with members of the community group Dementia Friendly Pontypridd during a visit to the Eisteddfod.

She also met with members of the Older Persons Advisory Group (OPAG) at Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council. The local authority is one of 6 councils in Wales to join the World Health Organisation (WHO) Network of Age Friendly Communities and Cities. This is part of a nationwide initiative funded by Welsh Government.

Wales is the only country in the world where every local authority is fully supported in one nationwide mission to become Age Friendly.

The Social Care Minister said:

Our vision is for an Age-Friendly Wales where everyone can look forward to growing older. This means creating a nation that celebrates age and where people of all ages are supported to live and age well. Age does not diminish an individual’s right to be treated with dignity and respect. It was fantastic to visit the Eisteddfod and hear from older residents themselves that we are delivering on that commitment. It was also a pleasure to learn more about the work Rhondda Cynon Taf council is doing to foster an age friendly community and I congratulate the local authority on joining the WHO Global Network.

Councillor Gareth Caple, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care at Rhondda Cynon Taf Council, said:

It is heartening to hear older residents at the National Eisteddfod recognise Wales’s dedication to becoming an Age Friendly nation. Rhondda Cynon Taf’s membership of the WHO Global Network of Age Friendly Communities and Cities is a significant step toward achieving that goal, but our commitment extends beyond this. We uphold dignity and respect for all by valuing our older residents and their rich experiences. Throughout RCT, we offer age-friendly support, activities, and community services, including Older People’s Forums, age-friendly exercise classes, wellbeing support, and more. Together, we look forward to a future where everyone can thrive as they age.

The Minister also heard how the Eisteddfod is ensuring inclusivity for those impacted by dementia.

National Eisteddfod of Wales Accessibility Officer, Oliver Griffith-Salter, said:

We thrive to do our best for everyone that would like to attend the Eisteddfod and for the local area. By working with Dementia Friendly Pontypridd we learnt a significant amount about dementia which helped us to make the site as accessible as possible. Dementia has an impact on so many people and we did not want to exclude anyone from enjoying with their friends and family.

The Social Care Minister added: