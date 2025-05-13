Scottish Government
Minister condemns ‘devastating’ UK migration proposals
UK Government urged to work with Scottish Government on plans.
The Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart has urged the UK Government to rethink its immigration white paper to take account of Scotland’s distinct population needs.
Following publication of new proposals from the Home Office on immigration, the Scottish Government has called on the UK Government to take account of its own proposals on immigration.
The Minister said the UK Government must engage the Scottish Government on its immigration policy, reflecting that migration enriches Scotland’s communities, supports economic growth and addresses population challenges.
Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart yesterday said:
“The UK Government’s plans on migration stand in stark contrast to our values and they do not reflect Scotland’s distinct population needs. The Scottish Government is proud to welcome and support people from around the world to live, work and build their lives in Scotland. Not only does migration enrich our communities and culture, it is vital for economic growth, public services like the NHS and addressing our population challenges.
“Scotland needs talented and committed people from across the world to live, work and study here without excessive barriers. A one-size fits all approach to immigration fails to meet the needs of Scotland and much of the UK. In particular, any plans to end international recruitment of care workers will be devastating for the care sector in Scotland and across the UK.
“We are deeply disappointed that the UK Government’s white paper on immigration fails to take on board our proposals to help meet Scotland’s distinct demographic and economic requirements. I call on the Home Secretary to urgently work with us to deliver an immigration system which is reflective of Scotland’s needs, and avoids the harm to our economy, communities, and public services which the policy decisions in the white paper will lead to.
“If it does not, then it becomes ever clearer that Scotland needs full powers over immigration. Independence would give Scotland control over migration policy and provide an opportunity to introduce a new, welcoming immigration system that supports our economy and public services.”
Background
In March, the Scottish Government provided a set of policy proposals to the Home Office during development of its white paper on immigration. The Scottish Government will shortly publish these proposals online and will write to the UK Government this week to call for meaningful discussions.
To date, there has been no substantive engagement from the Home Office on any of the policy proposals contributed by the Scottish Government during the development of the White Paper.
