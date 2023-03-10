Welsh Government
|Printable version
Minister encourages Pembrokeshire residents to make use of support available to keep warm and keep well
The Finance Minister visited the Old Chapel warm space in Tenby yesterday to hear more about how local government and the voluntary sector are working together to support residents struggling with the cost-of-living.
Keep Warm Keep Well Pembrokeshire connects people to local information and support including warm hubs, hot meals, community activities, plus energy, money and debt advice. The programme is led by the Pembrokeshire Community Hub in partnership with Pembrokeshire County Council, Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services (PAVS) and a variety of other organisations.
Sue Leonard, PAVS Chief Officer explained:
The fact that we have worked closely with statutory partners over many years in terms of community-led preventions means that we have the infrastructure and partnerships in place to respond quickly when needed.
The Community Hub and the Keep Warm, Keep Well delivery partners mobilised very quickly to provide a single point of contact for anyone needing help and support. Our message is simple – one call, that’s all. I’d like to thank all our delivery partners and the network of community buildings offering warm welcome spaces for everything they have done to help people over the past few months.
More than 700 warm hubs have been set up across Wales this winter, with Welsh Government funding helping local authorities build on existing networks. This investment is part of a wider £1.6 billion Welsh Government package of targeted cost-of-living support provided this financial year, which includes universal programmes to tackle poverty and put money back in people’s pockets.
One of the focusses of the final 2023-2024 budget passed by the Senedd earlier this week was support for those households facing the most pressure. This included a further £18.8million for our Discretionary Assistance Fund, to continue to provide emergency support payments to cover essentials such as rent and bills.
Rebecca Evans, Minister for Finance and Local Government, said:
I would encourage anyone who is unsure about what help is available to visit centres such as this one, or contact the Pembrokeshire Community Hub on 01437 723660. They can also call Advicelink Cymru to make sure they don’t miss out on support they are entitled to. We are working closely with local government and the voluntary sector to ensure support is available across Wales.
Ahead of next week’s Spring Budget, the minister wrote a letter to Jeremy Hunt to suggest a number of practical actions the Chancellor could take to help people, including abolishing standing charges on pre-payment meters and increasing Local Housing Allowance rates.
The minister added:
Unfortunately, we know that those who can least afford it are being hardest hit by the cost-of-living crisis. That is why support for the most vulnerable was at the heart of our budget. And that is why I have urged the Chancellor to use the welfare and tax levers available to him to help those struggling the most with energy costs, housing needs and welfare benefits.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/minister-encourages-pembrokeshire-residents-to-make-use-of-support-available-to-keep-warm-and-keep-well
Latest News from
Welsh Government
£60 million to make schools and colleges across Wales more sustainable10/03/2023 13:05:00
Schools and colleges across Wales are set to benefit from £60 million in funding to make buildings more energy efficient. The Minister for Education and Welsh Language Jeremy Miles has announced £50 million for schools and £10 million in funding for Further Education colleges.
St David Awards: a decade celebrating Wales’ everyday heroes10/03/2023 11:15:00
Two teenagers who averted a serious car accident thanks to their quick thinking and the owner of a wig service for people suffering hair loss, are among those shortlisted for this year’s St David Awards.
More than 90% of young care leavers sign up for Basic Income pilot scheme09/03/2023 16:05:00
More than 90% of young care leavers who are eligible have signed up for the Basic Income pilot scheme in the first 6 months since it was launched.
Welsh Government sets out proposals to modernise taxi services in Wales09/03/2023 15:05:00
Plans to modernise taxi services across Wales have been outlined in a white paper on the Taxi and Private Hire Vehicle (Wales) Bill published by the Welsh Government today (Thursday 9 March).
Free school meals extended for April and May holidays09/03/2023 14:05:00
Free school meal holiday provision will continue to be available to children from lower income families for the Easter and Whitsun school holidays, the Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, has confirmed today (March 9th).
Economy Minister announces major investment to support Wales’ exports09/03/2023 12:05:00
Addressing the “Explore Export Wales” annual conference, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething will announce the Welsh Government’s full export support programme for 2023 to 2024 and an investment of £4 million to deliver it.
International Women’s Day: The women overcoming barriers in male-dominated sectors now supporting others to succeed09/03/2023 10:15:00
“We must support women to fulfil their potential whatever their career ambitions.”
Council tax exemption a ‘significant benefit’ for care leavers, as more people set to be helped08/03/2023 13:15:00
830 care leavers are set to benefit from a council tax exemption aimed at easing the transition for young people leaving care.
Senedd set to vote on Welsh Government Budget07/03/2023 14:25:00
Rebecca Evans, the Welsh Government’s Finance Minister, has said protecting public services and the most vulnerable has been put front and centre of the Welsh Government’s Budget.