Minister for Armed Forces calls out Russian aggression during OSCE Ministerial Council

Minister for Armed Forces attends OSCE Ministerial Council in North Macedonia to call out Russian aggression across Europe.

During the meeting, James Heappey addressed the Council to highlight the UK’s resolute support for Ukraine – urging a united approach.

He reaffirmed the UK’s strong support for the OSCE and its leadership – highlighting Russia’s responsibility for undermining the institution.

In a meeting with the Minister of Defence of North Macedonia, he reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to our bilateral defence relationship.

Minister for Armed Forces James Heappey travelled to Skopje, North Macedonia this week for the opening of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Council.

Addressing OSCE participating states, the Minister underlined the value of the OSCE as a key pillar of Euro-Atlantic security, covering all aspects of security – from border security to election observation and minority rights.

Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey yesterday said:

The OSCE holds a vital role as a mechanism through which participant nations can hold Russia to account. During the meeting of the Ministerial Council, I made clear the UK’s support for Ukraine is resolute, and we continue to encourage our partners and allies to continue their support for Ukraine and condemnation of Putin’s barbaric actions.

During his visit to Skopje, the Minister also met with the Minister of Defence of North Macedonia, Slavjanka Petrovska. They discussed the UK’s long-standing support for the Armed Forces of North Macedonia, the security situation in the Western Balkans and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Minister stressed that the UK remains committed to supporting North Macedonia with its NATO integration and thanked North Macedonia for its strong support for Ukraine, both in equipment and training of Ukrainian recruits.

