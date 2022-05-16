Welsh Government
Minister for Climate Change appoints new members to Snowdonia National Park Authority
The Minister for Climate Change, Julie James, recently (13 May 2022)appointed two new members to the Snowdonia National Park Authority.
The Minister confirmed that Naomi Luhde-Thompson and Delyth Lloyd have been appointed to the Authority. In their roles, they will help guide the work of the National Park, supporting its leadership, and contributing to the development of plans and priorities for the future.
Both appointments are for four years, until 2026.
Minister for Climate Change, Julie James, recently said:
Both Naomi and Delyth bring a vast experience with them, and I am looking forward to working with them.
Our National Park Authorities now play a more important role than ever in addressing issues of national and international importance such as mitigating climate change, decarbonisation, halting biodiversity loss and promoting more sustainable tourism. It is vital that they are well managed organisations, and that we appoint members with a range of skills and expertise to help them realise those ambitions.
Members of the National Park Authorities are paid £4,738 per annum reflecting a time commitment of 44 days per year.
These appointments have been made in accordance with the Governance Code on Public Appointments. Neither appointee has undertaken any political activity in the past five years, nor do they hold any other Ministerial appointments.
