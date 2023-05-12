Government Equalities Office
|Printable version
Minister for Disabled People meets world class disabled golfers at inaugural championship
Yesterday [11 May] the Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work highlighted the importance of sport bringing people together as he attended a new international championship for disabled golfers.
- Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work, Tom Pursglove MP met leading disabled golfers at the inaugural G4D Open
- Minister surveyed the action at the new international Championship for disabled golfers
- 80 golfers from across the world competing at Woburn Golf Club
Tom Pursglove MP joined more than 80 talented competitors from across the world taking part in the inaugural G4D Open (10-12 May) at the Duchess Course at Woburn Golf Club.
The championship is one of the most inclusive ever staged, featuring nine sports classes across multiple impairment groups.
Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work, Tom Pursglove, MP, said:
“Sport should be open to everyone. It sparks hope and brings together people from every background. I’m deeply honoured to have attended the G4D Open and seen so many world-class disabled golfers in action.
“One of the most inspiring things about the G4D Open is that the adaptations enable players at the Championship to have the same opportunities to play as everyone else.
“This ethos is so important and will be at the heart of our Disability Action Plan as we strive to make the UK a more inclusive and accessible society for everyone.”
Attending the second day of competition with Tim Hollingsworth OBE – the Government Disability and Access Ambassador for Sport – Minister Pursglove met some of the players, hearing how they got into the sport and took part in a practical demonstration to see first-hand the adaptions that make golf accessible to everyone.
The Championship is held in partnership with The R&A and the DP World Tour and supported by EDGA (formerly the European Disabled Golf Association).
Tim Hollingsworth OBE, Government Disability Access Ambassador and Chief Executive of Sport England, said:
“It is a real pleasure to join the Minister in supporting The G4D Open at Woburn and witness first hand the skills and talents of competitors from across the world.
“Golf is a wonderful sport for both our physical and mental health and wellbeing and there has been a lot of hard work in recent years for it to become more inclusive. That’s at the heart of Sport England’s Uniting the Movement strategy – tackling the inequalities that exist to ensure that everyone has the chance to play sport and be active in their everyday lives.”
Among the players competing in the Championship is world number one disabled golfer, Kipp Popert. The English golfer was born with a form of Cerebral Palsy called Spastic Diplegia and spent most of his teenage years undergoing surgery and treatment on his legs and feet.
The 24-year-old, who competes in able-bodied and disabled events, is hoping his performances will help inspire others into the sport.
World number one ranked disabled golfer Kipp Popert said:
“What The R&A, DP World Tour and EDGA are doing for grassroots golf for disabled people has been brilliant and important, but those getting into the game need something to aspire to and that is what I’m trying to achieve.
“I hope people watching the G4D Open come away thinking that anyone can play golf. It doesn’t matter what your disability is.”
Notes to editors:
- A field of nearly 80 male and female players are competing over the Duchess Course at Woburn, representing 17 countries including the USA, Australia, Canada, Slovenia, Denmark and Turkey.
- Eligible amateur and professional golfers, including men and women, playing in The G4D Open are contesting a 54 hole stroke play gross competition with an overall winner determined at the end of three rounds. There will also be a gross prize in several categories.
- The establishment of The G4D Open follows on from the inclusion of the Modified Rules of Golf for Players with Disabilities into the Rules of Golf from the start of this year, and during the week of the championship there will also be a symposium bringing together national federations from around the world to discuss important topics relating to the growth and development of golf for disabled players.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/minister-for-disabled-people-meets-world-class-disabled-golfers-at-inaugural-championship
Latest News from
Government Equalities Office
Inclusive Britain actions delivered to tackle racial disparities and level up communities17/04/2023 12:25:00
Kemi Badenoch MP, Minister for Women and Equalities, has announced that 32 of the Inclusive Britain action plan measures have been completed one year after the strategy was published.
BSL users appointed to board advising Government on key issues for Deaf people17/03/2023 16:15:00
Speaking at the British Deaf Association’s BSL Conference, the Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work, Tom Pursglove MP, has today [Friday 17 March] appointed 16 members to the new British Sign Language (BSL) Advisory Board, which will advise the Government on key issues impacting the Deaf community.
Government-backed Taskforce is tackling the entrepreneur gap, as stats reveal the North East has the least female-founded high-growth businesses10/03/2023 15:05:00
The government-founded High Growth Enterprise Taskforce is tackling the high-growth business entrepreneur gap, as they today reveal stats highlighting gender and regional disparities across the UK.
Minister meets leading researchers in women’s health and calls for more women working in STEM07/03/2023 15:25:00
Today the Women’s and Health Minister, Maria Caulfield met leading researchers and discussed their work to improve health outcomes for women and babies, and the importance of women working in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and maths).
Seven new Social Mobility Commissioners appointed02/09/2022 09:10:00
The Minister for Women and Equalities, Liz Truss, was yesterday appointed seven new Commissioners to the Board of the Social Mobility Commission.
First of its kind support service for victims of conversion therapy funded by government16/05/2022 12:25:00
Galop has been selected to deliver a first of its kind, Government-funded support service for victims of conversion therapy.
Call for businesses to share experiences of supporting LGBT staff21/03/2022 12:25:00
LGBT Business Champion, Iain Anderson, calls on global and UK employers to share their stories of making workplaces welcoming for LGBT staff.
Government launches pay transparency pilot to break down barriers for women09/03/2022 15:20:00
Minister for Women launches initiatives to level up employment opportunities for women on International Women's Day.