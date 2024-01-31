Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Minister for Europe in Poland to show support for NATO troops
Europe Minister Leo Docherty visits Poland to meet British troops stationed as part of NATO’s multinational battlegroup
- Europe Minister Leo Docherty is in Poland, meeting British troops stationed as part of NATO’s multinational battlegroup
- Trip will reiterate support for Ukraine, highlighting the leading role Poland has played in the face of Russian aggression
- The visit comes as NATO celebrates 75 years since its formation, and Poland marks 25 years as an Ally
Minister for Europe Leo Docherty is in Poland to demonstrate the UK’s continued support for the security of Europe’s Eastern Flank today (31 January) – where he will meet British troops stationed with NATO.
Troops and personnel from NATO Allies serve, train and exercise together in eight battlegroups in the east of the Alliance. In Poland, the UK contributes to the battlegroup led by the United States, working together with fellow Allies Croatia and Romania.
The Minister will visit the squadron stationed in the Bemowo Piskie base in Orzysz including 150 British troops, who are working with Polish Armed Forces to exchange best practice, strengthen ties and defend Polish airspace.
Minister for Europe Leo Docherty said:
Poland is on the front line of the European effort to support Ukraine against Russia’s illegal invasion.
From our steadfast alliance during the World Wars, to our close partnership in NATO – we are historic friends.
Meeting UK troops stationed here underlines our work to defend the security of Europe’s Eastern Flank.
The presence of these battlegroups forms part of the biggest reinforcement of NATO’s collective defence in a generation, illustrating that 75 years after the Alliance’s formation, it is ready to face the challenges of the next 75.
In Warsaw, the Minister will meet Deputy Foreign Minister Marek Prawda, where they will discuss shared defence commitments, co-operation on illegal migration and border security, as well as welcoming Poland’s recent endorsement of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, launched at the 2023 NATO Summit in Vilnius.
Since Russia’s invasion, the UK and Poland have both committed significant military and humanitarian support for Ukraine, including £12 billion in UK assistance. Poland is also hosting around 1 million Ukrainians – more than any other country.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/minister-for-europe-in-poland-to-show-support-for-nato-troops
