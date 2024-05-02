Minister for Europe meeting with Evgenia Kara-Murza, May 2024

The Minister of State (Europe), Nusrat Ghani MP, said:

I was honoured to speak to Evgenia Kara-Murza, a tireless champion for the case of her husband, Vladimir Kara-Murza. I assured Mrs Kara-Murza that I and the UK Government will not rest until Mr Kara-Murza is released.

Imprisoned on politically motivated charges by the Russian authorities, Mr Kara-Murza is being persecuted for opposing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The prison conditions are threatening his life. His health is declining.

Mr Kara-Murza is a committed human rights activist. He represents the open and democratic Russia we still hope to see, and everything Putin’s regime seeks to undermine. Russia must release him immediately on humanitarian grounds for urgent medical treatment.