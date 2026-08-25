Minister for Innovation, Technology & Tertiary Education steps down

Ben Macpherson leaves government

Minister for Innovation, Technology & Tertiary Education Ben Macpherson has tendered his resignation from the Scottish Government for health-related reasons.

Accepting his resignation, the First Minister thanked Mr Macpherson for his contribution to government.

Background

Changes to the ministerial team will be announced in due course.

Please find the full text of the letters from Mr Macpherson and the First Minister below.

:: Letter from Mr Macpherson

Dear First Minister,

As discussed, I write formally to tender my resignation as a Junior Scottish Minister. As you know, I admire and respect you very much – personally and as First Minister. I also appreciate and acknowledge the sacrifices you make to serve as First Minister. I have, however, reflected very deeply in recent months about my position and priorities in my life, and feel I need more time to be able to attend to other important pressures, people and purposes, including my mental and physical well-being. Without the constraints and demands of a Ministerial role, I also want to have more time and scope to serve my constituency of Edinburgh North Eastern and Leith, and to pursue various political passions outwith government. Therefore, I have come to the very difficult decision that holding Ministerial office is not right for me at this time, and I wish to pass it on. I will do all that I can to support a handover to my successor.

I was very proud re-join the government in September 2025, and to serve you and Scotland again, using my experience to pick up the role quickly and get meaningful things done. I have worked hard and carried the responsibility carefully, to make a real impact and achieve positive progress. Thank you for this remarkable honour.

There is much still to progress and complete but the portfolio is in a stronger place, with the necessary strategic workstreams up and running, and actions in process. Stakeholder / key partner relationships are positive, working with us on shared aims. A collegiate spirit and approach has been created to confronting shared challenges.

I want to express my gratitude for all the support I have received in the last year from my private secretaries and all the Scottish Government officials I have worked with. We have done good work together and I am proud of the difference we have made

Moreover, it has been a pleasure to work collaboratively with all stakeholders, including the Scottish Funding Council (SFC), Skills Development Scotland (SDS), Universities Scotland (and all universities), Colleges Scotland (and all colleges), the Scottish Training Federation (and their members), the Careers Collaborative, Developing the Young Workforce (DYW), the business community and our enterprise agencies, YouthLink Scotland and Youth Scotland, and many others too.

My apologies to you and all involved for the inconvenience of this resignation, and thank you for kindly understanding my reasoning. Again, this has been a very difficult decision for me, and I reiterate strongly my support for both you and the government.

With my very best wishes and much gratitude,

Ben Macpherson

:: Letter from the First Minister

Dear Ben

Thank you for your letter. I appreciate that this will not have been an easy decision and that you have reflected carefully before you have reached your conclusion.

You have made a significant contribution in government not least as Minister for Innovation, Technology and Tertiary Education where the Education and Training (Funding and Governance) (Scotland) Act 2026 was passed under your leadership. I know you have been closely involved in work to co-design and co-deliver the future of Scotland’s college and university sectors – work that has cross-party support. And, I know that during your time in post you gave a fresh impetus to our support for youth work and made great strides in improving our apprenticeship system and strategic skills planning, in close cooperation with the business community.

In previous ministerial roles, during your time in social security, you were closely involved with the expansion of the Scottish Child Payment and launching the Adult Disability payment. And, your work in international development remains relevant to the programme we take forward in this area to this day.

These are but a few examples of your contribution from your time in a wide range of portfolios - including finance, external affairs, rural affairs and climate, as well as in education most recently.

I know the diligence in which you serve the people of Edinburgh North Eastern and Leith as an SNP MSP, and I look forward to you continuing to do so in the SNP parliamentary group.

I hope that the time away from government you are now taking can lead you a stronger, more resilient place. You have my very best wishes in doing so.

Yours, for Scotland,

JOHN SWINNEY