Northern Ireland Office
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Minister for Northern Ireland champions Northern Ireland economic growth, exports and innovation
Minister visits AMIC, UKEF Business Forum and Catagen
Minister for Northern Ireland Sarah Owen has welcomed the official opening of Queen’s University Belfast’s Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre (AMIC) as she visited Northern Ireland for a series of engagements focused on economic growth, innovation, and exports.
During the visit, the Minister also attended the UK Export Finance Northern Ireland Business Forum and visited Belfast clean technology company Catagen, meeting businesses and patterns working to support growth, investment and exports across Northern Ireland.
Minister Owen said:
“Northern Ireland offers world-leading innovation in advanced manufacturing and clean technology, with amazing export potential across a number of sectors.
“These visits show how businesses, universities and the Government are working together to support economic growth and ensure Northern Ireland continues to shine on the world stage.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/minister-for-northern-ireland-champions-northern-ireland-economic-growth-exports-and-innovation
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