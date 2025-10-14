Minister for the Middle East speech at Wilton Park conference on Gaza recovery and reconstruction

Full remarks from Minister for the Middle East, Hamish Falconer, to open the Wilton Park conference on Gaza's economic recovery and reconstruction co-hosted with Egypt and the Palestinian Authority (13 October 2025).

Excellencies, colleagues, friends,

Welcome to Wilton Park, and thanks to those who’ve travelled so far to be here.

It’s a privilege for the UK to host this gathering - at such a pivotal moment - alongside our friends from the Palestinian Authority and Egypt.

This peace deal brings hope to the world, after two years of conflict and suffering.

I want to pay my respects to every innocent person who has faced fear, hardship and loss.

Now, finally, we can begin to look forward to a brighter future - for Palestinians, for Israelis, for the Palestinian State and for the Two-State Solution.

We commend the key negotiators from the United States, Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye for finding a way through and for starting to build the foundations of peace.

The UK is committed to playing a leading role in accelerating Gaza’s reconstruction, working with you, our international partners.

Together, we are backing a Palestinian-led recovery and reconstruction.

We know the scale of the task. We know how urgent it is, and how complex it will be. The government has said it will take years and cost billions.

We must be ready to act – to clear rubble, rebuild homes and set up infrastructure, restoring access to education and healthcare.

And we must also lay the groundwork for long-term economic development.

Gaza, and Palestine more broadly, has real economic potential. Human capital, resilience, a critical location and a global diaspora, including here in the UK. That potential must be unlocked.

This conference is about how we do that, together. How we support the Arab Reconstruction Plan. And how we unlock the vast resources needed, not just through traditional donor finance, but by thinking creatively to bring in private capital.

The UK is well placed to help. We bring deep expertise in private investment and strong links to the City of London. But this is a shared effort. You bring the technical expertise, the regional insight and the relationships that will make this happen.

This is ultimately about meeting the needs and ambitions of Gazans.

It’s also about reconnecting Gaza and the West Bank, economically, politically, socially. And supporting the viability of a Palestinian state as part of a Two-State Solution.

I want to thank all our Palestinian participants for joining us. We know what you and your communities have endured. I know the experience and insight you bring will play a crucial role in achieving our goals.

I also want to thank our partners from Europe, the Arab region, investment funds and development institutions. Your engagement will shape what’s possible.

I very much look forward to our discussions today and the outcomes of this conference.

Together, let’s seize the opportunity to turn this moment of hope into lasting peace and progress.

Background

