National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
Minister guarantees that court wait times will decrease when Section 21 ends
The Renters (Reform) Bill will see Section 21, ‘no fault’ repossessions ended. The NRLA has warned that the replacement system will fail without urgent reforms to ensure the courts are able to more swiftly process possession claims where landlords have good cause.
At present it takes an average of over half a year between a private landlord making a claim to repossess a property through the courts to it actually happening. The NRLA warns that this is simply too long, especially where tenants might be committing anti-social behaviour or if they are in extreme rent arrears.
Following robust campaigning by the NRLA, the Housing Minister has pledged that the courts will process such cases more quickly. She told the fringe event that it was “very important” that alongside the Renters (Reform) Bill landlords had “a guarantee” that where possession cases do end up in court, they will be processed much faster than at present.
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, yesterday said:
“Without the confidence of knowing that where they have good cause they can regain their property swiftly, the exodus of landlords from the market will continue. All this will do is make it even harder for renters to find a place to live.
“The Minister’s comments are welcome, but they need to be backed up by clear plans setting out actions that will be taken and a timeframe for implementation. That must include investment in new staff and greater use of technology to process cases more swiftly.”
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news-minister-guarantees-that-court-wait-times-will-decrease-when-section-21-ends
|
Latest News from
National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
Private Rented Sector Vital to Providing Homes the Country Needs says Gove03/10/2023 14:15:00
A thriving private rented sector is vital to ensuring an effective housing market, the Housing Secretary has told the Conservative Party Conference.
Sunak axes energy efficiency plans for rented homes22/09/2023 11:15:00
Plans which would see landlords pay up to £10,000 per property for energy efficiency improvements have been axed by the Prime Minister.
Landlords urge Ministry of Justice to speed up court wait times21/09/2023 11:15:00
The national body representing private sector landlords has called on justice ministers to take action to speed up the time taken for courts to process legitimate possession cases and set out a clear plan for reforming the Court service.
Action needed to speed up possession process18/09/2023 09:25:00
Action is needed to tackle a backlog of possession cases clogging up the courts, with some landlords waiting more than six months to take back their properties.
NRLA acquires Safe2 and launches new digital platform for members04/09/2023 14:15:00
Private landlords will find it easier to ensure rental properties meet all required standards thanks to investment in new services by the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA).
NRLA National Conference: Michael Gove confirmed as keynote speaker29/08/2023 11:15:00
The National Residential Landlords Association recently (24 August 2023) confirmed that Michael Gove, Secretary of State at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities will be the keynote speaker at the NRLA’s National Conference.
Landlords not to blame for childminding crisis22/08/2023 15:15:15
The NRLA has responded to a call from the Government which encourages landlords to be more 'open-minded' when tenants ask to operate as childminders from their rental property.
NRLA announces new partnership with Currys Business21/08/2023 14:15:00
The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) confirms the launch of a new partnership with Currys Business – one of Europe’s leading specialist electrical & telecommunications retailers.