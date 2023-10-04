Minister guarantees that court wait times will decrease when Section 21 ends

The Renters (Reform) Bill will see Section 21, ‘no fault’ repossessions ended. The NRLA has warned that the replacement system will fail without urgent reforms to ensure the courts are able to more swiftly process possession claims where landlords have good cause.

At present it takes an average of over half a year between a private landlord making a claim to repossess a property through the courts to it actually happening. The NRLA warns that this is simply too long, especially where tenants might be committing anti-social behaviour or if they are in extreme rent arrears.

Following robust campaigning by the NRLA, the Housing Minister has pledged that the courts will process such cases more quickly. She told the fringe event that it was “very important” that alongside the Renters (Reform) Bill landlords had “a guarantee” that where possession cases do end up in court, they will be processed much faster than at present.

Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, yesterday said: