Minister hails Women’s Scottish Golf Open

£1.5 million to support prestigious sporting event.

The ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Golf Open is one of the most prestigious events in the sport’s global calendar, the Public Finance Minister has said.

Hannah Mary Goodlad will attend the tournament – which is being supported by £1.5 million of Scottish Government funding – at Dundonald Links, Troon, this weekend.

Ms Goodlad said:

“The ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open is one of the most prestigious annual women’s golf tournaments outside the five global majors, reinforcing Scotland’s place as the home of golf and the critical role that golf plays in supporting our visitor economy.

“I am looking forward to attending this year and seeing the world class line-up, particularly leading Scottish players like Gemma Dryburgh and Hannah Darling. The event’s strength reinforces Scotland’s credentials in hosting major women’s sporting events, along with the likes of the AIG Women’s Open.

“We also know that the success of major events can help raise the profile of women in the sport in Scotland and attract new players and fans, which is important to our efforts alongside partners such as Scottish Golf to ensure that golf is accessible for all.

“The event is also happening during Scotland’s Summer of Sport, a nationwide programme of free and low-cost sporting activities to help increase participation and enable more young people to remain active long after the final whistle of the Summer’s major sporting events.”

The tournament’s positioning in the week before the AIG Women’s Open attracts many of the world’s leading players and a growing audience, with a record 11,000 spectators attending last year.

Background

The 2026 ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open takes place from 23 to 26 July. The tournament is co-sanctioned by the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour.

The Scottish Government is providing support of £1.5 million per year from 2026-28. This is a mix of sponsorship and core delivery funding and continues long-term Scottish Government/VisitScotland support.