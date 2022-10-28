Welsh Government
|Printable version
Minister looks forward to ‘bright industrial future’ for site set to home new global rail centre
The Global Centre of Rail Excellence (GCRE) has reached a major milestone with the formal acquisition of the former Nant Helen opencast site and Onllwyn Washery in South Wales from opencast mining company Celtic Energy, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething announced today.
- Minister for the Economy confirms the acquisition of land allowing contractors to prepare for construction of UK’s first Net Zero Railway
- The site will become the UK’s ‘one stop shop’ for railway innovation
- The first phase of the masterplan construction is expected to be completed by the middle of 2025.
The 700 hectare site at the head of the Dulais Valley in south Wales will now be transformed and developed to become the UK’s ‘one stop shop’ for railway innovation, from research and development, through testing, verification and certification, to applied innovation on mainline passenger and freight railways.
Outline planning consent for GCRE was granted by Neath Port Talbot Council and Powys County Council in 2021.
A range of consultants and contractors including Hirwaun-based Walters Group, Atkins, Fifth Studio, Arcadis and Mott MacDonald are now working in an alliance to design the site and begin preparation for construction in early 2023.
GCRE is split in to three core phases:
- Phase 1: The provision of sidings for rolling stock from the summer of 2023
- Phase 2: The building of two electrified test loops, one high speed test loop 6.9km long and a 4km Infrastructure test loop, together with supporting infrastructure and buildings from 2024
- Phase 3: The addition of expanded stabling, maintenance, and commissioning facilities along with research facilities, hotel, and business park in 2025 and ongoing.
Visiting the site of the £250 million infrastructure project, Minister for Economy, Vaughan Gething, reiterated the significance of the GCRE project:
The Global Centre of Rail Excellence being constructed here in Wales is one of the most critical and creative infrastructure projects happening anywhere in Europe.
Its significance to the local community and the Welsh economy should not be underestimated. This is a vital regeneration project which will create much-needed jobs and skills. I’m confident it will support a bright industrial future for the Dulais Valley and the surrounding area.
Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters, reiterated the significance of the GCRE project:
GCRE will be a unique facility offering world class testing of infrastructure, rolling stock and new technologies that will fill a much-needed gap in the rail industry. Crucially, it will help manage the cost of rail projects by testing ideas earlier before their deployment on projects and support the vital innovation we need to get to Net Zero.
The formal acquisition of the land now paves the way for the start of construction by allowing GCRE and their contractors to take control of the site and begin to establish the infrastructure required to turn this ambitious and exciting vision into reality.
Chief Executive of GCRE, Simon Jones said:
We are moving at pace to deliver on our ambitious plans to deliver a modern and comprehensive rail testing and innovation facility, building our team and preparing for construction with the aim of having our commercial rolling stock storage facility available to the market within the next 12 months.
The next stage of our procurement process will begin shortly with both a meet the buyer event and the launch of a separate innovation competition next week to give potential suppliers and partners the opportunity to find out more about how they can get involved. This will be followed by the launch of an exciting investment prospectus to attract private funding for the project. With the support of the Welsh and UK Governments and Powys and Neath Port Talbot local authorities, we really are on a mission to put Wales and the UK at the very heart of 21st century sustainable transport innovation.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/minister-looks-forward-bright-industrial-future-site-set-home-new-global-rail-centre
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Pay rise and new contract for GPs in Wales28/10/2022 15:25:00
Health Minister, Eluned Morgan, has announced a new contract agreement with GPs in Wales, which will deliver the most significant reform of the contract since 2004.
Wales Climate Week 202228/10/2022 14:05:00
Wales Climate Week is an annual event that brings together individuals, communities, environmental groups, academics, businesses and the public sector for important conversation on climate change.
Free digital platform is music to the ears of teachers and pupils28/10/2022 11:05:00
Every child and young person in Wales will have free access to a new bilingual digital music platform to help them discover their first musical notes.
Next three year plan launched to transform pharmacy in Wales27/10/2022 15:05:00
Updated goals for the pharmacy profession have been published today, as the transformation of pharmaceutical care in Wales continues.
Wales announces publicly-owned renewable energy developer26/10/2022 11:05:00
The Minister for Climate Change, Julie James, yesterday announced a state-owned energy developer in response to energy insecurity, the cost-of-living crisis and the increasing threats posed by the climate and nature emergencies.
Development Bank of Wales to offer Net Zero incentive26/10/2022 09:05:00
A new initiative designed to help businesses lower their carbon impact and save on energy bills will be accelerated and launched in the new year, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced.
New era of austerity threatens jobs, businesses and public services – Welsh Finance Minister25/10/2022 14:05:00
Wales is facing a new era of damaging austerity cuts because of the UK Government’s mismanagement of the economy, Finance Minister Rebecca Evans will warn today.
New vaccination plan to build on success of world-leading COVID-19 programme25/10/2022 11:05:00
Digital vaccination records and simplified booking systems are among some of the changes set out in a new plan to increase the take up of vaccinations across Wales.
Have your say on landmark new farm support proposals at Dairy Show25/10/2022 09:05:00
The return of the Welsh Dairy Show provides a great opportunity for people to find out more about the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) and our co-design programme, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has said.