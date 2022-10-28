Minister looks forward to ‘bright industrial future’ for site set to home new global rail centre

The Global Centre of Rail Excellence (GCRE) has reached a major milestone with the formal acquisition of the former Nant Helen opencast site and Onllwyn Washery in South Wales from opencast mining company Celtic Energy, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething announced today.

Minister for the Economy confirms the acquisition of land allowing contractors to prepare for construction of UK’s first Net Zero Railway

The site will become the UK’s ‘one stop shop’ for railway innovation

The first phase of the masterplan construction is expected to be completed by the middle of 2025.

The 700 hectare site at the head of the Dulais Valley in south Wales will now be transformed and developed to become the UK’s ‘one stop shop’ for railway innovation, from research and development, through testing, verification and certification, to applied innovation on mainline passenger and freight railways.

Outline planning consent for GCRE was granted by Neath Port Talbot Council and Powys County Council in 2021.

A range of consultants and contractors including Hirwaun-based Walters Group, Atkins, Fifth Studio, Arcadis and Mott MacDonald are now working in an alliance to design the site and begin preparation for construction in early 2023.

GCRE is split in to three core phases:

Phase 1: The provision of sidings for rolling stock from the summer of 2023

Phase 2: The building of two electrified test loops, one high speed test loop 6.9km long and a 4km Infrastructure test loop, together with supporting infrastructure and buildings from 2024

Phase 3: The addition of expanded stabling, maintenance, and commissioning facilities along with research facilities, hotel, and business park in 2025 and ongoing.

Visiting the site of the £250 million infrastructure project, Minister for Economy, Vaughan Gething, reiterated the significance of the GCRE project:

The Global Centre of Rail Excellence being constructed here in Wales is one of the most critical and creative infrastructure projects happening anywhere in Europe. Its significance to the local community and the Welsh economy should not be underestimated. This is a vital regeneration project which will create much-needed jobs and skills. I’m confident it will support a bright industrial future for the Dulais Valley and the surrounding area.

Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters, reiterated the significance of the GCRE project:

GCRE will be a unique facility offering world class testing of infrastructure, rolling stock and new technologies that will fill a much-needed gap in the rail industry. Crucially, it will help manage the cost of rail projects by testing ideas earlier before their deployment on projects and support the vital innovation we need to get to Net Zero. The formal acquisition of the land now paves the way for the start of construction by allowing GCRE and their contractors to take control of the site and begin to establish the infrastructure required to turn this ambitious and exciting vision into reality.

Chief Executive of GCRE, Simon Jones said: