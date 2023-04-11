Minister praises officers for their vital role in keeping communities safe while on patrol with South Wales Police

Minister for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, has joined South Wales Police on patrol in Barry, gaining invaluable insight into the work they do day-in, day-out to keep communities safe.

The ride along and shadowing of officers this week followed the Minister’s desire to gain a deeper understanding into the types of issues the response unit deals with as they are called to live incidents while on duty.

Policing is not devolved to Wales, but the Minister for Social Justice does have responsibility for community safety. Welsh Government and Policing in Wales therefore have a long and productive history of partnership working with the united aim of keeping Wales safe and to serve communities.

Ministers have also committed to investing in Police Community Support Officers across Wales which provide a vital link between neighbourhoods and the police.

Welsh Government will maintain funding for 500 PCSOs and increase their number by 100 over this Senedd term. The funding shows the importance the Welsh Government places on the values of community, equality and social justice.

PCSOs work with police officers and share some, but not all of their powers. Acting as eyes and ears on the ground for forces, they take a problem-solving approach to develop long term and sustainable solutions to issues and build local relationships through various initiatives that create a sense of security in communities.

A vital tool in policing to ensure communities are safe and protected, they work with the most vulnerable, providing advice and support to the general public about a wide variety of community safety issues.

Some of the areas PCSOs support frontline policing with include stopping speeding outside schools, reporting vandalism and reducing anti-social behaviour.

Minister for Social Justice, Jane Hutt recently said: