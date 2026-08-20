Minister renews calls for Israel to allow more aid into Gaza on first visit to the region

Minister for the Middle East, Stephen Doughty MP, has concluded a two-day visit to Egypt marking his first official visit to the region.

First visit to Egypt underlines need for rapid, safe and unimpeded humanitarian access into Gaza with a clear call for Israel to facilitate this

Visit reflects Egypt’s central role in the humanitarian response and regional diplomacy, including on Gaza, Sudan and Iran

New migration partnership signed to strengthen UK-Egypt cooperation, as part of the government’s wider efforts to tackle illegal migration

On his first visit to the region, the new Middle East Minister renewed UK calls for significantly more humanitarian aid to reach Gaza.

Minister for the Middle East, Stephen Doughty MP, has concluded a two-day visit to Egypt strengthening cooperation on regional security and stability, visiting the humanitarian support facilities at Al Arish and issuing a clear call for Israel to allow much more aid to reach Gaza.

The visit underlined Egypt’s vital role in the regional response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the UK’s commitment to working with partners to support aid delivery to Gazans, maintain momentum behind the 20-point plan, and to do everything possible to prevent a return to full-scale conflict.

At Al-Arish, near the Gaza border, the Minister saw the scale of humanitarian logistics operations, including over £2m of UK-funded support to the Egyptian Red Crescent’s efforts to get life-saving aid to those who need it.

Minister for the Middle East and North Africa, Stephen Doughty said:

This UK Government has been at the forefront of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza and in diplomatic efforts to get more aid in, but current aid flows are simply not enough. Our government restarted support to UNWRA, and has been working with key partners on the ground like the Red Crescent, but current aid flows are simply too low, and blocks must be removed. Egypt is a vital partner in the region and central to efforts to get life-saving aid into Gaza and I want to thank them for their partnership and support. But it is imperative that Israel ensures rapid, safe and unimpeded aid access, if we are to avert further suffering in Gaza. I know how appalled people across Britain have been at the death and suffering in Gaza. That is why I have made this my first visit to the region, and is why I am calling again on Israel to allow aid to reach those in need. It is also why we are working so closely with Egypt on practical steps to support the flow of aid, and why we are supporting diplomatic efforts to end this conflict and bring peace, stability and security to Gaza.

The visit underlines the focus the government is putting on the unbearable situation in Gaza, where on average one child has died in Gaza every day since the ceasefire. The UK is committed to alleviating this suffering and has provided more than £127m in support for Palestine this financial year.

Minister Doughty also met Foreign Minister Dr Badr Abdelatty, Deputy Foreign Ministers Mohamed Abu Bakr and Nabil Habashi, and the Arab League Secretary General Nabil Fahmy to reiterate the UK’s commitment to working with Egypt and other regional partners to reduce instability overseas and protect UK interests at home.

The Minister also met with Dr Ali Shaath, Chief Commissioner of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), emphasising the importance of the NCAG’s interim role in coordinating recovery efforts in Gaza.

The Minister also signed a new UK-Egypt partnership on migration. The agreement – the first between the two countries to focus on migration cooperation – will cut the time needed to return Egyptian nationals with no right to be in the UK by up to 90%. This follows the recent £9 million expansion of UK funding to help countries across North Africa manage migration pressures caused by regional conflict.

The visit shows how the UK-Egypt relationship delivers for the British people across key priorities, from regional security and migration to humanitarian support and economic resilience.