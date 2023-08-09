Welsh Government
|Printable version
Minister sees remarkable work at Conwy’s LIMB-art
North Wales Minister Lesley Griffiths has seen the impressive work taking place at an award-winning Conwy design and manufacturing company dedicated to producing stunning prosthetic leg covers.
LIMB-art was founded in 2018 by former Paralympic swimmer and medallist, Mark Williams and his wife Rachael.
Mark lost his lower leg at a young age after an accident whilst riding his bike home from school. His determination to succeed saw him go on to become an elite athlete, winning medals in the pool at the 1988 Seoul Paralympics and 1989 Miami World Championships.
Mark’s overwhelming desire to support prosthetic users raise their self-confidence saw LIMB-art established in Bylchau, Conwy.
The prosthetic leg covers are designed and developed using the latest digital processes and are made from a robust high-grade nylon, which can be recycled.
The company has received support from the Welsh Government including help to identify potential distributors and sales in Europe and the United States of America.
Mark was also a panellist at the Welsh Government’s Explore Export Wales, North Wales conference earlier this year.
North Wales Minister Lesley Griffiths said:
This is truly an inspiring story which has led to Mark, Rachael and the team at LIMB-art being able to support prosthetic users and help build their confidence.
The work which takes place at the company in Bylchau is very impressive and their dedication and desire to produce the best products for their customers is fantastic to see.
It’s also great to see the business thriving in a rural part of Wales and boosting the economy.
I am pleased the Welsh Government has been able to support LIMB-art, especially in looking to access markets abroad, and I wish them the very best in their future aspirations to see the business continue to grow.
Mark Williams said:
At LIMB-art, we're not just creating prosthetics; we're crafting a brighter future for amputees.
Every leg cover we design is a testament to resilience, an ode to possibilities, and a bold statement of self-expression. It's not about what you lose; it's about what you find within you that truly defines who you are.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/minister-sees-remarkable-work-conwys-limb-art
Latest News from
Welsh Government
‘Road traffic accidents are the largest cause of serious injury in children,’ says paediatric trauma leader at Wales’ children's hospital09/08/2023 09:05:00
“It’s simple, slower speeds save lives! Every year in Wales we see the devastating impacts road traffic collisions have on children and their families. They are the biggest single cause of serious injury in children who are typically walking or cycling.”
Launch of the Domestic Abuse Commissioners Report08/08/2023 14:05:00
On the 20 July Cafcass Cymru attended the launch of the Domestic Abuse Commissioners Report at the House of Commons.
More grants open for Welsh language community projects08/08/2023 10:05:00
As the Llŷn and Eifionydd National Eisteddfod is held in Boduan, the Minister for Education and Welsh Language is encouraging new community projects to apply for funding.
Ynni Cymru will unlock Wales’ green energy potential07/08/2023 11:05:00
A successful, community-owned renewable energy company was the perfect location for Climate Change Minister Julie James and Plaid Cymru’s Designated Member Siân Gwenllian to launch Ynni Cymru – a new, a publicly-owned energy company for Wales.
Parents encouraged to get their children's eyes tested this summer04/08/2023 14:05:00
A new campaign is encouraging parents to get their children’s eyes tested this summer at their local opticians.
Tourism projects in Wales win share of £5 million to help get the basics right for visitors03/08/2023 14:05:00
Tourism projects across Wales have won a share of the Welsh Government’s £5 million Brilliant Basics Fund to help deliver a first-class holiday experience, Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism Dawn Bowden has confirmed today.
Celtic nations and regions come together in Brittany03/08/2023 09:15:00
The First Minister will represent Wales at the Celtic Forum and the Interceltique Festival in Brittany this week.
'Working together to save lives’ - Welsh Government teams up with police ahead of 20mph roll out01/08/2023 11:05:00
The Welsh Government has teamed up with police forces to help educate motorists ahead of the 20mph default speed limit roll out in September.
Wales welcomes back the Senior Open28/07/2023 16:15:00
The Senior Open Presented by Rolex returns to Royal Porthcawl Golf Club for the first time in six years this weekend, as the Bridgend venue plays host to the 2023 Championship, where some of the biggest names in golf are set to battle it out on the Welsh coastline.