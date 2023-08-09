Minister sees remarkable work at Conwy’s LIMB-art

Mark lost his lower leg at a young age after an accident whilst riding his bike home from school. His determination to succeed saw him go on to become an elite athlete, winning medals in the pool at the 1988 Seoul Paralympics and 1989 Miami World Championships.

Mark’s overwhelming desire to support prosthetic users raise their self-confidence saw LIMB-art established in Bylchau, Conwy.

The prosthetic leg covers are designed and developed using the latest digital processes and are made from a robust high-grade nylon, which can be recycled.

The company has received support from the Welsh Government including help to identify potential distributors and sales in Europe and the United States of America.

Mark was also a panellist at the Welsh Government’s Explore Export Wales, North Wales conference earlier this year.

North Wales Minister Lesley Griffiths said:

This is truly an inspiring story which has led to Mark, Rachael and the team at LIMB-art being able to support prosthetic users and help build their confidence. The work which takes place at the company in Bylchau is very impressive and their dedication and desire to produce the best products for their customers is fantastic to see. It’s also great to see the business thriving in a rural part of Wales and boosting the economy. I am pleased the Welsh Government has been able to support LIMB-art, especially in looking to access markets abroad, and I wish them the very best in their future aspirations to see the business continue to grow.

Mark Williams said: