Minister sets out plans to support further education sector

The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, has set out his vision for further education in Wales that puts supporting staff and learners at its heart.

Speaking at Coleg y Cymoedd on 10th March, the Minister set out actions to support the FE workforce over the next 12 months, including:

A Professional Learning Plan for further education professionals;

A fundamental review of Initial Teacher Education;

A Knowledge Transfer Project to help bring in industry expertise to increase learners' knowledge and learning experience in subjects such as digital, green skills, retrofit construction and engineering; and

A recruitment campaign to raise awareness of careers with education and training providers.

The Minister announced a bespoke Professional Learning Plan for staff to progress their careers and professional lives which is being developed closely with the sector. A core package of Continuous Professional Development will be produced, with a focus on improving digital skills. The digital plan will be piloted before being rolled out from the summer onwards.

He also confirmed that a review will be undertaken of Initial Teacher Education, to determine the impact and effectiveness of current qualifications, and potential reforms to the existing offer, including incentives.

A recruitment campaign will be launched to raise awareness of the careers available with education and training providers in Wales. The aim is to entice new entrants, from recent graduates to experienced tradespeople or retired professionals, to consider working at a further education college.

Jeremy Miles said: