Welsh Government
|Printable version
Minister sets out plans to support further education sector
The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, has set out his vision for further education in Wales that puts supporting staff and learners at its heart.
Speaking at Coleg y Cymoedd on 10th March, the Minister set out actions to support the FE workforce over the next 12 months, including:
- A Professional Learning Plan for further education professionals;
- A fundamental review of Initial Teacher Education;
- A Knowledge Transfer Project to help bring in industry expertise to increase learners' knowledge and learning experience in subjects such as digital, green skills, retrofit construction and engineering; and
- A recruitment campaign to raise awareness of careers with education and training providers.
The Minister announced a bespoke Professional Learning Plan for staff to progress their careers and professional lives which is being developed closely with the sector. A core package of Continuous Professional Development will be produced, with a focus on improving digital skills. The digital plan will be piloted before being rolled out from the summer onwards.
He also confirmed that a review will be undertaken of Initial Teacher Education, to determine the impact and effectiveness of current qualifications, and potential reforms to the existing offer, including incentives.
A recruitment campaign will be launched to raise awareness of the careers available with education and training providers in Wales. The aim is to entice new entrants, from recent graduates to experienced tradespeople or retired professionals, to consider working at a further education college.
Jeremy Miles said:
The FE sector is crucial to creating the entrepreneurs and the skilled workforce of the future. A sector ensuring access to the right skills, at the right time, responding quickly and flexibly to labour market intelligence in a changing economy.
I also recognise how vitally important it is both for the development of the workforce and the resilience of the sector for us to support lecturers in their professional and career development.
We want to raise the profile of the post-16 teaching profession and show people across the education sector how rewarding and beneficial a professional career in the further education can be. Over the course of the next 12 months, we will take forward four crucial pieces of work to support the profession.
I am excited about the opportunity we have in the years ahead and I look forward to working with the sector to make the most of it.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/minister-sets-out-plans-support-further-education-sector
Latest News from
Welsh Government
National robotic assisted surgery programme to be established in Wales14/03/2022 14:15:00
A national robotic-assisted surgery programme allowing surgeons to perform complex procedures with more precision and control is being introduced in Wales, the Health Minister has announced.
Solar farm powers Morriston Hospital for 50 hours without back-up from the grid in winter months14/03/2022 13:15:00
The UK’s first hospital-owned solar farm has surpassed expectations by providing enough electricity to not only contribute to the daily power needs of Morriston Hospital in Swansea, but to also cover 100% of its demand for 50 hours.
Wales sends medical supplies to support Ukraine11/03/2022 16:10:00
The first shipment of medical supplies including ventilators, bandages and face masks is being despatched from Wales today to support the people of Ukraine.
Cardiff school children welcome Wales’ largest 20mph pilot11/03/2022 14:05:00
Safer streets save lives and improves our quality of life was the message from the Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters today as he welcomed the rollout of Wales’s largest 20mph pilot in Cardiff North.
First Minister urges people to have their say on the UK-wide COVID-19 Inquiry11/03/2022 11:05:00
The First Minister is encouraging people across Wales to take part in a consultation about the terms of reference for the UK-wide COVID-19 inquiry.
National Award Winners invited to Six Nations rugby games by the First Minister of Wales11/03/2022 09:05:00
St David Awards winners in 2020 and 2021 will be Welsh Government guests at Wales’ games against France and Italy.
Cymraeg belongs to us all10/03/2022 14:05:00
‘Cymraeg belongs to us all’ speech by Jeremy Miles, Minister for Education and Welsh Language.
Infected blood: Deadline approaching for financial support10/03/2022 11:05:00
Families members bereaved as a result of NHS contaminated blood who have not yet come forward have until the end of the month to qualify for backdated payments.
National consultation asks public to help create a smoke-free Wales by 203010/03/2022 09:05:00
The Welsh Government is calling on people across the country to join a national consultation that will shape its strategy to make Wales smoke-free by 2030.
Welsh Government incentives for businesses to recruit disabled apprentices increased and extended by a further year09/03/2022 14:05:00
Businesses recruiting full time disabled apprentices over the next year can expect to receive an additional incentive of £2,000, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced today.