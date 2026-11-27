The Minister of State for Health yesterday made a speech at the NHS Alliance Autumn conference, the theme of which was Turning Ambition Into Action.

It’s a real pleasure to speak to the NHS Alliance.

When we talk about “turning ambition into action” I can’t think of a better forum than this one.

In Victor’s words, you did not come together to be bigger, but to be braver.

I hope today gives you a chance to make connections, develop your skills, and become the kind of leaders the system needs.

NHS leadership has always mattered. But today, I think it matters more than ever.

Back when I was a manager in the NHS, I often came under fire for being too political. Now I’m a politician, I’m told my style is too managerial.

If it all goes wrong with the good people of Bristol South, I’m going to become an estate agent to complete the triplet of most unpopular professions. But I’ve loved both roles and it’s a huge personal privilege to be in this one now.

Because we’re just getting started on putting our ambition into action.

[Political content removed] in 2010, the NHS had the highest patient satisfaction and the lowest waiting times in history.

And by the time this government came into office, those two figures had been reversed.

And a few short months after the election, Lord Darzi gave us the clear explanation why.

In the decade after 2010, the NHS was starved of capital.

The 2012 reforms had hollowed out the health service, and staff morale was collapsing.

But from day one, we said the NHS was broken but not beaten.

And we wrote a blueprint for building an NHS fit for the future in our 10 Year Health Plan.

And that plan sparked the biggest national conversation in the history of the NHS with the public.

The plan defined our ambition, traced the contours of what we want to achieve, and gave us a list of clear actions to take forward.

It was about bringing the public with us and giving the people in this room a say.

An exercise in democratic legitimacy.

Now, since we published the plan, have we achieved everything we want to achieve? Do we think everything in the NHS is perfect and going totally smoothly?

Of course not.

But are we better off than we were two years ago?

Undoubtably, yes.

And when I look at our record since 2024, I’m proud of what the people in this room have accomplished.

You did astonishing work, particularly over the summer, taking on every heatwave and pulling out all the stops to keep patients safe.

And that has not gone unnoticed by the Secretary of State.

Waiting lists are still more than 200,000 lower than two years ago, despite increasing demand.

We hit that 65% target in March. It’s the first time we’ve not gone back to the Treasury for more funding mid-year in, I think, it’s six years – bringing that deficit under control.

And last year, we saw the first increase in public satisfaction with the NHS for seven years, the largest fall in dissatisfaction since 1997.

And that’s only been possible thanks to the hard work of the people in this room, so thank you.

Thank you for pulling our NHS back from the brink.

None of this is to underestimate the scale of the challenge we face, and all of you know what it’s like to deal with change.

And I know things have been tough, and with winter here, but more on the way, things are going to get tougher in the short term.

But frankly, I am proud of what you’ve done.

The collective challenge we all face in this room is bringing the public with us as we build on the first couple of years.

So my speech isn’t just going to cover ambition and action, but I’m going to talk about the third A – accountability.

And as Sarah said, I now oversee some of the devolution.

Because accountability is the only way to win the public’s trust and ensure the NHS does thrive into the rest of this century.

When I began my career as a planner in 1988, the lines of accountability, I felt, were quite straightforward. I thought that Kenneth Clarke was my boss as the Secretary of State.

But over two decades, I saw steady progress on the key metrics for quality of care get better.

But that did change after 2012.

As primary care trusts disappeared, it became difficult to know who was in charge. CCGs, Department of Health, NHS England?

So our decision to abolish NHS England is first and foremost about more accountability at the centre, delivering powers to support local leaders to drive forward action in local areas – according to need - and greater devolution to local organisations and communities.

The point of devolution - to bring health services together with housing, transport, employment and skills to tackle health inequalities and focus on those wider determinants of health – together.

And giving you power and flexibility on services that meet people’s needs in line with the national agenda.

The centre’s job should be deciding strategy, policy and clear objectives for the system to deliver on behalf of patients.

That is setting the ambition.

But the delivery part – translating that ambition into action – is up to you.

Accountability is about spending taxpayer money effectively, while delivering public services that work for the people who need them.

Members of the public need to know and understand the routes they have, via the democratic process, to people who are clearly accountable, both nationally and locally.

And those people – you – need to be supported to fulfil that role.

Something I’m personally very committed to.

In our manifesto, we promised two further things, particularly on NHS leadership: professional standards and Leadership College.

These commitments are two sides of the same coin.

On the one side, the public need to know that those who commit serious misconduct can never do so again.

We rightly expect that of clinicians, and we should expect it of our leaders too.

So the Leadership Framework will set consistent expectations,

and in the most serious cases, our new barring system will ensure that someone who is not fit to lead cannot simply move to another leadership role elsewhere in the NHS.

I know everyone in this room shares my disgust of racism, antisemitism, and other forms of discrimination.

And I know that you will welcome the news that, following the Mann Review, we are also strengthening expectations on senior leaders to root out from of our organisations.

I’ve had the pleasure of meeting Lord Mann and Sir Gordon Messenger, and heard directly from them about the importance of getting leadership, culture and accountability right.

Sir Gordon’s work has also helped shape our approach to leadership and accountability.

From clear objectives and training to consequences for persistent organisational underperformance, including through the NHS Oversight Framework and very senior manager pay,

we want the best leaders to have the right incentives and support to go to the most difficult places, not just the most prestigious ones.

And we want the service to be spoilt for choice when making senior appointments.

So, flip side of that coin is the Leadership College - building a pipeline of talented people prepared for their roles, with the right skills, the right judgement and the right values to put our ambitions into action, and targeted support throughout your careers.

This college wasn’t cooked up by someone sat behind a desk in Whitehall, it was built with many of the people in this room.

And it’s not just about incentives to address poor performance, it’s about recognising and encouraging good performance too.

The shrinking of the national architecture is a key step in creating the space and autonomy for local leaders to act.

And that’s also the thinking behind one of my other favourite things - the Capital Plan.

We have chosen a new direction on capital, because if we’re setting an ambition, we need people to be ambitious to do it.

Our plan is all about reducing the bureaucracy you face to getting new projects approved, while streamlining the approval process for new projects.

We’re with the builders, not the blockers, and that’s why the NHS capital budget will rise to £15 billion by 2030, with funding certainty under a multi-year capital settlement, as well as the New Hospital Programme.

I want to see NHS organisations taking the initiative, getting together with local partners to design services around the needs of local populations.

And in particular, I want local partners to look across their capital plans and funding, and align investment wherever that can help them deliver better for local people.

That is exactly the kind of local partnership that neighbourhood health is intended to enable: starting with the needs of people and places, rather than the boundaries between organisations.

Locally owned Neighbourhood Health Plans will provide a shared framework for local partners to identify priorities, agree the outcomes they want to achieve together and organise services around the needs of their populations.

That means using the tools already available to support genuine partnership between the NHS and local government, including Section 75 arrangements, while continuing to look at what more we need to do nationally to remove barriers to integrated working.

I began by saying the 10 Year Health Plan was the biggest national conversation about the future of the health service in the history of our country.

But the conversation doesn’t stop there.

We need to have more adult conversations on our priorities.

Today, we spend more on servicing the national debt than we do on education.

We have an ageing population with more complex needs, and a shrinking tax base.

And the fact is that we can’t do everything, everywhere, all at once.

Now, those of you who have experienced one of your predecessors becoming your boss will understand the movement of Andy Burnham into Number 10 presents us with a great opportunity.

Someone who understands health very deeply, and that devolution agenda.

So we have an unprecedented opportunity to drive that agenda forward, and I hope that gives us a chance to have a good starting point for our discussion, and I look forward to your questions. Thank you.