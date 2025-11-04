Minister Stephanie Peacock's speech at the G20 Culture Ministerial meeting

Minister Stephanie Peacock represented the UK at the meeting of G20 Culture Ministers in South Africa (29 October 2025).

It is an honour to represent the United Kingdom here today, and it has been a privilege to experience the diversity and dynamism of South African culture first hand over the past few days, since I arrived here on Sunday.

It was a pleasure to accompany you, Honourable Minister McKenzie, to the powerful performance of ‘This Is Who I Am’ in Johannesburg earlier this week – an extraordinary example of international cultural collaboration in action, supported by the British High Commission.

The UK is committed to effective and ambitious multilateralism, and we are grateful to you for convening us to discuss pressing matters affecting the cultural and creative sectors, as well as the great opportunities.

I would like to thank the South African Presidency, on behalf of the United Kingdom, for your leadership, ambition, and wonderful hospitality throughout this year’s G20 Culture Track.

The musical and artistic performances we have all enjoyed here highlight culture’s power to unite and connect communities.

In the UK, we, too, see how the huge diversity of cultural heritage contributes to our national story. Which is why we are pleased to have ratified the 2003 UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage last year and warmly welcome our hosts, South Africa, who joined this year.

The British Library’s Endangered Archives Programme alone has undertaken 130 projects across Africa and we commend South Africa for shining a light on the role of museums and cultural institutions as custodians of heritage in this declaration.

Honourable Minister, you have rightly placed a strong emphasis in the declaration from this meeting on the creative economy.

In the UK we also recognise the importance of these sectors and we have launched a dedicated plan to tackle barriers to growth and maximise opportunities across the creative industries.

Improving cultural access is another key priority for the UK Government. We strongly believe that arts and culture should reach everyone, everywhere.

This includes supporting our creative and cultural professionals to operate and tour internationally.

We recognise that the arts and cultural sectors, and creative industries can be critical drivers of innovation, not simply consumers of it.

The use of digital technologies in these areas offers extraordinary opportunities to expand access, participation and inclusion.

But we must acknowledge that digital transition and Artificial Intelligence are reshaping how culture is created, shared and valued.

This is why the UK is committed to international partnership to shape a digital ecosystem for culture that is inclusive, resilient and sustainable – whether through the G20, UNESCO, bilateral agreements, or the work of the British Council.

The UK is working to safeguard cultural heritage at risk, while advancing innovative, culture-based solutions to the climate crisis at home and around the world through our international programmes.

Our International Cultural Heritage Protection programme operates globally, in cooperation with the British Council.

One recent project - delivered in partnership with organisations across Egypt, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Jordan - has protected six historically important sites impacted by climate change and enabled them to be safeguarded for future generations.

As G20 members, we individually and collectively recognise our responsibility to use our influence and voices to champion culture’s role in driving climate action.

The Declaration we will shortly adopt is testament to the immense value we place on culture, cultural heritage and creativity and its important role in driving sustainable development.

I would like to thank all members of the working group for all their exceptionally hard work on the text.

The Declaration sends a powerful message to the world about the role culture can play in transforming all our lives – for the better. The UK is proud to endorse it.

Thank you.