The deal could add up to £5.1bn a year to the economy and support jobs across the UK.

The new food and drink agreement with the EU could help thousands of food and drink businesses export more, grow faster and create jobs, the Defra Trade Minister said yesterday.

Defra’s Trade Minister Baroness Hayman met with gourmet popcorn makers Joe & Seph’s staff and owners yesterday, to see how cutting unnecessary paperwork, reducing border delays and lowering export costs will make life easier for British food producers.

The business owners backed an SPS agreement as part of the upcoming UK-EU deal as they gave Baroness Hayman a tour of its factory based in Brent, London, where it exports premium products to international markets and is looking to grow sales across Europe.

The Minister also visited ready-meals innovator Charlie Bigham’s production facility in north-west London, where she met founder Charlie to discuss how the food and drink agreement will help ambitious British food brands spend less time buried in paperwork.

The visit comes as new Government-commissioned research found that 79% of food and drink manufacturers identified less paperwork as the biggest factor that would help boost exports to the EU.

More than half (55%) of small and medium-sized food and drink businesses exporting to the EU reported lower profits following the introduction of new trading requirements, while 47% of importers also reported reduced profitability.

The research also found that 78% food firms are calling for lower trading costs and 71% for fewer border delays.

Defra Trade Minister Baroness Hayman said:

Businesses should be spending their time developing great products, growing their customer base and creating jobs, not battling unnecessary paperwork.

Our new agreement with the EU will make it easier and cheaper for British food and drink businesses to trade with our largest export market.

By cutting red tape and reducing delays at the border, we’re helping ambitious companies grow, export more and put more money back into the UK economy.

Adam Sopher, Co-Founder & CEO of Joe & Seph’s said:

For small, fast growing, food businesses like ours, exporting our popcorn to the EU should be as straightforward as possible. The upcoming SPS agreement has the potential to make a real difference by reducing paperwork, cutting costs and removing some of the barriers that make exporting challenging for smaller businesses. Making trade smoother will give businesses like ours more confidence to grow, reach new customers and take advantage of opportunities across Europe.

Charlie Bigham, Founder and Owner of Charlie Bighams said:

With less red tape and unnecessary paperwork, we can focus on what matters most to our business: sourcing the best ingredients and cooking great food.

We would welcome an SPS deal that reduced shipment uncertainty, and pressure on our products’ shelf life.

The research suggests that firms are ready to take advantage of those opportunities. Nearly six in ten (58%) food and drink manufacturing SMEs said a new UK-EU food and drink agreement would help them increase, resume or begin exporting to the EU within a year.

The food and drink industry is one of the UK’s largest manufacturing sectors, supporting jobs and growth across the country. The Government’s approach will help ensure businesses of all sizes can benefit from easier trade with European markets while supporting economic growth under the Plan for Change.

Today Friday (20th November) the PM is expected to announce a new ambitious, relationship with the EU that will protect British industry, increase access to the our biggest trading partner and could at £5.1bn to the UK economy.