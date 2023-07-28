Welsh Government
Minister thanks hardworking NHS staff across North Wales
Health and Social Services Minister, Eluned Morgan, has spent three days at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board this week meeting staff and patients across the breadth of North Wales.
During which time she visited a range of clinical settings, including new dementia centres, which have received funding from the Welsh Government.
She met the team behind Canolfan Glanhwfa in Llangefni – a bespoke unit providing a comforting and familiar setting for people to relax with their families.
The Health Minister saw first-hand the work which health board staff carry out for the people of North Wales at Ysbyty Alltwen, Porthmadog, and Ysbyty Penrhos Stanley, Holyhead, and Ysbyty Maelor, Wrexham.
She also visited the Accident and Emergency Department at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, in Bodelwyddan, to thank the staff for their work and see for herself how they are adapting to improve services for the communities they serve.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan yesterday said:
While there is still much work which needs to be done across the health board, it is important to remember that every day our NHS provides a quality and safe service to tens of thousands of people across North Wales. I was pleased to have an opportunity this week to see some of that work and have the chance to thank some of the health board’s 19,000 hardworking staff
