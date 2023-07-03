Welsh Government
Minister thanks NHS Wales staff ahead of NHS 75 celebrations
The Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan, has praised the work and dedication of NHS Wales staff as they prepare to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS.
The Minister will be taking part in a range of events this week to mark the milestone by showcasing the best of the NHS in Wales, and reflecting on all that it has achieved since being set up by Welsh MP Aneurin Bevan in 1948.
Among the events being held is a multi-faith Thanksgiving Service at The Church of the Resurrection in Ely, Cardiff, tomorrow, in recognition of the wealth of talent and diversity which makes up the Welsh NHS workforce. The George Cross medal, which was presented to the NHS in Wales by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth last year, will be on display at the service.
The Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan, said:
The fact that we are now living longer is a true testament to the achievements of the National Health Service.
“I’m certain that if Aneurin Bevan was here today he would be proud of the service he founded here in Wales and how it has developed over the last 75 years.
Our health needs, medicines, treatments and technologies now are very different from those of 1948, but one thing has not changed – the dedication of the staff who are the bedrock on which the NHS was founded.
These people are the beating heart of this cherished institution. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted just how extraordinary they really are.
So on this special occasion I would like to personally thank them for their skill, dedication, courage and compassion – not just during the pandemic, but day in and day out.
Today the NHS faces unprecedented demand for its services. We cannot afford to continue as we are.
I firmly believe that we are all willing to fight to transform our health and care services into the sustainable system we need and want for the future, focused on early intervention and prevention.
Everyone will need to play their part in order to help us deliver on this vision so that those who most need our services can access what they need, close to their homes, when they need it.
Ahead of the church service in Ely the Health Minister will attend the official naming of a GWR train as 'Aneurin Bevan' at Newport Station, and after the service she will deliver a statement marking the occasion in the Senedd.
On Wednesday the Minister will attend a NHS 75 Service in Westminster, and on Thursday she will address the Bevan Commission Conference, at the Celtic Manor, in Newport reflecting on what the NHS has achieved and how it will look in the future.
On Saturday all the Park Runs being held in Wales will be run in celebration of NHS 75.
Health Boards will also be holding events throughout the week to celebrate NHS 75 and people can find out what’s happening locally by checking their health board’s website and social media.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/minister-thanks-nhs-wales-staff-ahead-nhs-75-celebrations
