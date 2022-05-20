Minister to Address National Landlords Conference

The Minister for the Private Rented Sector, Eddie Hughes MP, will be the keynote speaker at the inaugural National Landlord Conference on Tuesday 15th November.

Hosted by the National Residential Landlords Association in partnership with Landlord Law, the conference will focus on the future of the private rented sector. The event will be chaired by Paul Lewis, presenter of BBC Radio 4’s ‘Money Box’.

During the keynote section of the conference, the Minister is expected to outline the Government’s plans for the sector following the announcement of a Renters’ Reform Bill in last week’s Queen’s Speech.

The conference will also provide guidance on how landlords can best respond to a renewed Government push to improve the energy efficiency of rented housing. Among the speakers addressing this topic will be Derek Horrocks, Chair of the National Insulation Association.

Other speakers include Justin Bates, a leading barrister specialising in housing law at Landmark Chambers, who will speak on what planned legislative changes in the sector mean for landlords.

The conference will take place on Tuesday 15th November at the Coventry Building Society Arena with heavily discounted tickets for members of the NRLA and Landlord Law. Full details can be found on the conference website.

Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:

“We are pleased that the Minister has agreed to speak at our first national conference and would encourage landlords and letting agents to use this opportunity to question him on the Government’s plans for the sector. It’s important that he is able to hear from first-hand experience about what is happening on the ground to ensure planned changes really do work for landlords as well as tenants.”

Tessa Shepperson, Solicitor and Managing Director of Landlord Law Services said: