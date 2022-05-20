National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
Minister to Address National Landlords Conference
The Minister for the Private Rented Sector, Eddie Hughes MP, will be the keynote speaker at the inaugural National Landlord Conference on Tuesday 15th November.
Hosted by the National Residential Landlords Association in partnership with Landlord Law, the conference will focus on the future of the private rented sector. The event will be chaired by Paul Lewis, presenter of BBC Radio 4’s ‘Money Box’.
During the keynote section of the conference, the Minister is expected to outline the Government’s plans for the sector following the announcement of a Renters’ Reform Bill in last week’s Queen’s Speech.
The conference will also provide guidance on how landlords can best respond to a renewed Government push to improve the energy efficiency of rented housing. Among the speakers addressing this topic will be Derek Horrocks, Chair of the National Insulation Association.
Other speakers include Justin Bates, a leading barrister specialising in housing law at Landmark Chambers, who will speak on what planned legislative changes in the sector mean for landlords.
The conference will take place on Tuesday 15th November at the Coventry Building Society Arena with heavily discounted tickets for members of the NRLA and Landlord Law. Full details can be found on the conference website.
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:
“We are pleased that the Minister has agreed to speak at our first national conference and would encourage landlords and letting agents to use this opportunity to question him on the Government’s plans for the sector. It’s important that he is able to hear from first-hand experience about what is happening on the ground to ensure planned changes really do work for landlords as well as tenants.”
Tessa Shepperson, Solicitor and Managing Director of Landlord Law Services said:
“We are delighted to be working with the NRLA on this new conference for landlords with keynote speaker Eddie Hughes MP. It is so important that housing ministers are able to hear directly from landlords and get feedback on their plans for the sector. The other speakers are equally distinguished, and I am particularly pleased that we will be providing some much-needed help for landlords on energy efficiency.”
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/minister-to-address-national-landlords-conference
|
Latest News from
National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
Possession grounds to be strengthened as end of Section 21 in sight11/05/2022 14:15:00
It has yesterday confirmed in the Queen’s Speech that plans to abolish Section 21 repossessions will be brought forward.
Tax Hit to Rental Housing Undermines Government's Home Ownership Ambitions09/05/2022 11:15:00
Government efforts to dampen investment in rental housing are fuelling a supply crisis, hiking rents and making homeownership more difficult to afford, according to new research analysed by the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA).
Landlords slam Shelter scaremongering28/04/2022 16:15:00
Following the publication of new research by Shelter on repossessions in the private rented sector, the NRLA has issued a statement challenging the erroneous findings from their report.
North East Renters Face Squeeze as Benefits Frozen12/04/2022 11:15:00
Almost 70 per cent of private tenants in the North East relying on Universal Credit to pay their rent have a shortfall between the amount they receive and what they have to pay.
Benefit freeze "absurd" warn landlords05/04/2022 11:15:00
Over half of private tenants relying on Universal Credit to pay their rent have a shortfall between the amount they receive and what they pay for their housing. It comes a year after the Government froze housing benefit rates.
How many private rented homes does the UK need in order to meet demand?04/04/2022 14:15:00
A report by Capital Economics for the National Residential Landlords Association has argued that if owner occupied and social rented homes in the UK continue at their ten-year average rate of growth, the supply of homes for private rent across the country would have to increase to meet Government targets.
Spring statement welcome but not enough argue landlords25/03/2022 15:43:00
The Chancellor of the Exchequer recently (23 March 2022) announced that the Government will overturn a previous ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union on the application of VAT relief on energy efficiency measures.
NRLA urges Welsh Government to reject rent controls in new shadow white paper21/03/2022 11:15:00
In its Shadow Wales White Paper, the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) recently (18 March 2022) set the future direction necessary for a fairer, more inclusive PRS in Wales.