RUSI
|Printable version
Minister to open inaugural Latin America Security Conference
David Rutley MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Americas and Caribbean, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, will deliver the keynote address at the forthcoming Latin American Security Conference on Friday 27 January.
The Minister will address the UK’s commitment to Latin America in a time of rising geopolitical competition, and the challenges and opportunities for the UK in the region.
The Latin American Security Conference will serve as the premier forum in the UK to discuss the region’s most pressing security policy issues and reflects RUSI’s growing focus on Latin America during a time of political change. The conference will also mark the launch of RUSI’s Shifting Security in Latin America programme, which is dedicated to identifying the leading challenges to sustainable peace in the region, exploring local and international threats, and shedding new light on Latin America’s global relationships including the role of the West, China and Russia.
The conference will bring together policymakers, key experts and academics from the Americas and Europe to consider how national and continental challenges are shaping Latin America’s security and defence agenda including great power competition, strategic thinking across military and intelligence domains, and cross-border security and counter-criminal cooperation.
Speaking alongside the Minister will be:
Juan Pablo Toro, Executive Director, AthenaLab, Chile
Dr Diorella Islas, National School of Intelligence, Mexico
Martin Verrier, Former Deputy Secretary for Drug Enforcement, Government of Argentina
For full details and to register, visit the conference page.
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/news-and-comment/rusi-news/minister-open-inaugural-latin-america-security-conference
Latest News from
RUSI
What Does Kenya’s Mutual Evaluation Report Mean, and How Should It Be Used?20/12/2022 16:43:00
Achieving effectiveness in its anti-money laundering system is a challenge for Kenya. Civil society must play a key role in the journey ahead.
Pakistan Escapes the FATF Grey List, but Risks a Clash with its Jihadists19/12/2022 14:25:00
The South Asian country has been able to secure its removal from the FATF’s grey list, but its actions have fuelled dissent among jihadist groups in Kashmir.
Peace Prospects in Ethiopia: A ‘New Dawn’ or Kicking the Can Down the Road?19/12/2022 12:33:00
The settlement agreed by the parties to Ethiopia’s conflict offers hope for a lasting peace. But further measures are still needed to deter future violence and instability.
Countering Terrorism: Why the Time is Right to Pass the Protect Duty16/12/2022 16:38:00
On 22 May 2017, Figen Murray’s life changed forever when her son, Martyn Hett, was one of 22 people murdered in the Manchester Arena suicide bombing.
RUSI Expands Latin American Presence with Peruvian Partnership16/12/2022 14:25:00
RUSI’s growing Latin America focus has been enhanced through a new partnership with Peruvian think tank, Centro de Estudios Estratégicos del Ejército del Perú (CEEP).
European Security Architecture: Against Russia, or With It?16/12/2022 12:33:00
Beyond the immediate priority of bringing peace and justice to Ukraine, Europe’s security architecture needs a redesign and fresh focus.
Project Launches to Monitor and Supervise Ukraine’s Reconstruction Funds14/12/2022 13:10:00
RUSI’s Centre for Financial Crime and Security Studies (CFCS) and RUSI Europe launch the Supervising and Monitoring Ukraine’s Reconstruction Funds (SMURF) project to support Ukrainian civil society in the efficient oversight of international aid allocation.
The Prince, the Judge and the Paratrooper: Germany’s Foiled Far-Right Coup13/12/2022 14:25:00
The recent raids and arrests in Germany illustrate some of the trends we have seen in extremism in the last few years, including the transnational connections of groups and narratives and the involvement of current and former members of militaries and police forces in far-right extremism and terrorism.