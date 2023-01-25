Welsh Government
Minister visited new £6 million site in Caerphilly which supplies PCs to football clubs, Esports arenas and the Welsh public sector
Finance Minister, Rebecca Evans, visited Centerprise International’s new £6m IT operations centre on Monday which will bring 70 new jobs to the area.
The IT provider’s 17-acre site in Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly was opened in October following a £6 million investment supported by Welsh Government. The company aims to generate a minimum of 70 new jobs in the region, ranging from PC building to cloud services. Many of the new jobs will be apprenticeships, working in collaboration with technical colleges in the surrounding area.
The new development is a significant further investment in Wales for Centerprise and is an indication of its growing presence in the Welsh public sector, having twice secured a place on the Welsh Government IT Products and Services procurement framework. Most Welsh local authorities are now customers and all Welsh Government laptops are purchased through Centerprise international.
This new investment adds significant production capacity for building PCs and will be the centre for all technical operations. Cloud services and Esports are 2 other focus areas for the new site following the company’s growing success supplying high-end gaming PCs to football clubs and Esports arenas across the UK and Europe.
Minister for Finance and Local Government, Rebecca Evans, said:
Centerprise International’s decision to invest in this plant is great news for Wales. Bringing skilled engineering resources within easy reach of Welsh public sector customers will help us improve how we deliver essential services to the Welsh public.
The Welsh Government’s Young Person’s Guarantee aims to provide everyone under 25 in Wales with the offer of work, education, training, or self-employment. I’m delighted that this centre will support that commitment through the early career apprenticeships that will be offered in collaboration with local technical colleges.
CEO of Centerprise International, Jeremy Nash, said:
This new operations centre is the platform for Centerprise to enhance its active participation in making the IT industry more sustainable and to further its contribution to building a more prosperous Wales. We will use this investment to drive the circular economy and provide career opportunities in digital, data and technology for the current and future generations of Wales. This is another proud and immensely significant milestone in Centerprise’s journey.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/minister-visits-new-6-million-site-in-caerphilly-which-supplies-pcs-to-football-clubs-esports-arenas-and-the-welsh-public-sector
