Minister visits 2 Sisters Support Hub
Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt has visited the Employment Support Hub in Llangefni set up to offer help and advice to those affected by the 2 Sisters announcement.
The hub at the Bryn Cefni Business Centre in the town was set up rapidly following the initial announcement, involving a number of organisations including Working Wales, Citizens Advice and Job Centre Plus.
The Minister met some of the organisations, affected members of the workforce and Unite the Union at the centre to hear about the support and advice being offered.
Following 2 Sisters’ announcement the Welsh Government, in collaboration with the UK Government and Isle of Anglesey County Council, immediately established a task force to offer full support to affected employees and the wider community.
The Minister yesterday said:
The news about 2 Sisters is very disappointing and is clearly a significant blow to Llangefni and wider community. We will continue to do all we can to support all those affected by this announcement.
I’d like to thank all the organisations involved in the Employment Support Hub for the important work they are doing offering help and advice at this difficult and uncertain time.
The Task Force continues with its work with all parties working together to deliver a sustainable future for the local economy.
Anglesey's Education and the Welsh Language portfolio holder, Councillor Ieuan Williams, who met with the Minister for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, yesterday said:
I welcomed the visit and an opportunity to discuss this important matter with the Minister. We are extremely concerned about the potential impacts of the 2 Sisters announcement on the workers and the Island’s communities.”
We are committed to the Task Force, and focusing our efforts to ensure the workers receive the best possible support and advice at this extremely uncertain time.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/minister-visits-2-sisters-support-hub
