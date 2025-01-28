Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Minister visits Sri Lanka strengthening UK partnership and boosting growth
Minister for the Indo-Pacific Catherine West visits Sri Lanka with a focus on boosting exports and economic growth.
- UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific set to meet with new Sri Lankan government minsters as part of the first official visit of new UK government.
- Minister will set out plans to strengthen UK-Sri Lanka partnership – from inclusive economic growth, anti-corruption, human rights to national reconciliation.
- The Minister will welcome new export initiatives set to bolster UK-Sri Lanka trade.
Inclusive economic growth, anti-corruption, human rights and national reconciliation are on the agenda as Catherine West, Minister for Indo-Pacific will meet Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and other key government ministers.
The visit marks the first ministerial visit to Sri Lanka since the formation of new governments in both countries.
The Minister will strengthen valuable UK-Sri Lanka trade links, boosting growth for UK and Sri Lankan businesses. She will launch new export procedure handbooks, helping Sri Lankan businesses better access the UK market through the Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS).
The Minister will also travel to Jaffna to emphasise the UK’s ongoing support for human rights, reconciliation, climate resilience and minority rights.
She will meet with local political leaders and civil society organisations working on post-conflict rehabilitation, as well as visiting the only FCDO-funded climate adaptation project which directly addresses groundwater depletion and its impact on agriculture and local communities.
Minister for Indo-Pacific, Catherine West said:
I am so pleased to make my first official visit to Sri Lanka and meet the new government so soon after they have taken office. I have heard a lot about the country from my UK constituents of Sri Lankan heritage; and I have experienced their warm hospitality.
The UK and Sri Lanka share a dynamic modern partnership. I look forward to exploring our potential to grow our relationship through trade, economic growth and education.
I believe social and economic development are vital to sustained growth. The UK remains steadfast in our commitment to tackling corruption, supporting human rights progress including long-standing grievances, and taking action on the impacts of climate and nature.
The Minister will meet the British Council to discuss the growing education partnership as Sri Lanka positions itself as regional hub for transnational education (TNE).
UK High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Andrew Patrick said:
Minister Catherine West’s visit marks an important moment – the first meeting of our two new governments. To see the Minister visit so soon after elections underscores the UK government’s commitment to strengthening our bilateral partnership. We’ll see lots of activity in the months ahead, as we work with the government on their agenda of reform.
The visit highlights the shared ambition of our two governments to deepen collaboration, and address shared challenges such as economic growth, climate change and human rights.
Background
- The minister will meet with Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath.
- The Developing Countries Trading Scheme cuts tariffs, removes conditions and simplifies trading rules for 65 developing countries.
Media enquiries
Email newsdesk@fcdo.gov.uk
Telephone 020 7008 3100
Contact the FCDO Communication Team via email (monitored 24 hours a day) in the first instance, and we will respond as soon as possible.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/minister-visits-sri-lanka-strengthening-uk-partnership-and-boosting-growth
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK applies fresh sanctions following sham election in Belarus28/01/2025 12:10:00
The UK has sanctioned 9 individuals and defence sector entities in Belarus in coordination with Canada.
UK drives green growth by connecting millions to electricity across Africa28/01/2025 10:25:00
UK Minister for Africa Lord Collins announces support to extend electricity access to millions across Africa.
“Sudan must not be forgotten" David Lammy announces political and humanitarian action to address "catastrophe" in Sudan28/01/2025 09:25:00
Foreign Secretary announces £20 million in additional funding while visiting the Adré on the Chad-Sudan border.
Foreign Secretary marks 80th anniversary of Auschwitz-Birkenau liberation on Holocaust Memorial Day27/01/2025 16:10:00
Foreign Secretary David Lammy will co-host the FCDO's annual Holocaust Memorial Day reception with the Israeli Embassy today.
UK and Indonesia build on solid foundations with new infrastructure initiative21/01/2025 14:10:00
Minister for the Indo-Pacific Catherine West visits Indonesia with a focus on green growth, later traveling on to Timor-Leste.
Gaza ceasefire "moment of hope", UK Minister to tell UN20/01/2025 16:10:00
Minister for the Middle East Hamish Falconer will today (Monday 20 January) visit the UN to call for last week’s Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal to be implemented in full.
G7 Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) statement on Russian Influence Campaign20/01/2025 09:25:00
A statement from the UK alongside other G7 RRM member states (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States) as well as G7 RRM Observer states (Australia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Sweden).
Children’s care reform an international priority on Foreign Secretary and Barry Keoghan visit to Bulgaria17/01/2025 16:20:00
Alongside ambassador Barry Keoghan, the Foreign Secretary will lead a campaign to advocate for family-based care for all children across the globe.