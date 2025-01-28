Minister visits Sri Lanka strengthening UK partnership and boosting growth

Minister for the Indo-Pacific Catherine West visits Sri Lanka with a focus on boosting exports and economic growth.

Inclusive economic growth, anti-corruption, human rights and national reconciliation are on the agenda as Catherine West, Minister for Indo-Pacific will meet Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and other key government ministers.

The visit marks the first ministerial visit to Sri Lanka since the formation of new governments in both countries.

The Minister will strengthen valuable UK-Sri Lanka trade links, boosting growth for UK and Sri Lankan businesses. She will launch new export procedure handbooks, helping Sri Lankan businesses better access the UK market through the Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS).

The Minister will also travel to Jaffna to emphasise the UK’s ongoing support for human rights, reconciliation, climate resilience and minority rights.

She will meet with local political leaders and civil society organisations working on post-conflict rehabilitation, as well as visiting the only FCDO-funded climate adaptation project which directly addresses groundwater depletion and its impact on agriculture and local communities.

Minister for Indo-Pacific, Catherine West said:

I am so pleased to make my first official visit to Sri Lanka and meet the new government so soon after they have taken office. I have heard a lot about the country from my UK constituents of Sri Lankan heritage; and I have experienced their warm hospitality. The UK and Sri Lanka share a dynamic modern partnership. I look forward to exploring our potential to grow our relationship through trade, economic growth and education. I believe social and economic development are vital to sustained growth. The UK remains steadfast in our commitment to tackling corruption, supporting human rights progress including long-standing grievances, and taking action on the impacts of climate and nature.

The Minister will meet the British Council to discuss the growing education partnership as Sri Lanka positions itself as regional hub for transnational education (TNE).

UK High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Andrew Patrick said:

Minister Catherine West’s visit marks an important moment – the first meeting of our two new governments. To see the Minister visit so soon after elections underscores the UK government’s commitment to strengthening our bilateral partnership. We’ll see lots of activity in the months ahead, as we work with the government on their agenda of reform. The visit highlights the shared ambition of our two governments to deepen collaboration, and address shared challenges such as economic growth, climate change and human rights.

Background

The minister will meet with Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath.

The Developing Countries Trading Scheme cuts tariffs, removes conditions and simplifies trading rules for 65 developing countries.

