Minister visits transformational transport projects
The Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies has visited one of the Metro Plus projects currently under construction in the South Wales valleys.
The Porth Transport Interchange will improve facilities for bus and rail passengers and create a gateway to Porth town centre. The scheme will include 7 operational bus bays, 2 lay over spaces and EV charging capabilities.
The project is part of the Metro Plus Programme – a £50 million programme of schemes supporting the wider South Wales Metro plan, which will transform transport and travel across the wider region.
The UK Government has contributed £125m to the South Wales Metro through the Cardiff Capital Region City Deal. In addition, the PorthTransport Interchange project has received £3.5m in Levelling Up Funding from the UK Government.
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Wales, David TC Davies said:
It’s great to see construction underway on projects that will have a huge benefit for the area and its people and businesses. A modern, green, seamless transport system is vital for supporting jobs and prosperity, and the UK Government is proud to help fund this work.
The Metro is an ambitious multi-million project to integrate rail, bus, cycling and walking, improve connectivity and make sustainable travel easier across South Wales. The projects are wide-ranging; from establishing new park and ride facilities with EV charging on-site, to new rail and bus interchanges equipped with secure bike parking and easier access. In Cardiff, for instance, new infrastructure will enable 20% of the capital’s commuters to travel by bus by 2030.
Chief Operating Officer Cardiff Capital Region City Deal, Rhys Thomas said:
Transforming our infrastructure, connectivity and mode of transport is absolutely critical to the sustainability and future success of South East Wales. That’s why we are committed to investing in programmes like Metro Plus, as they play a key role in contributing toward this ambition. The Porth Transport Hub is a great example of the transformational programmes that are reshaping our region. It’s a catalyst for the regeneration of the Porth town centre, bringing together bus and rail services for the very first time, making public transport far more accessible - and making a real difference to the people of Porth.
RCT Cabinet Member for Development and Prosperity, Cllr Mark Norris said:
The improvements to public transport are vital to support jobs and prosperity in South Wales. The region accounts for about 50% of the total economic output of Wales, and it is home for almost half the total population of the country.
Ensuring infrastructure is fit for the future will have a significant economic impact, improving lives and helping to achieve the UK Government’s aim of levelling up communities.
