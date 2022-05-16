Cabinet Office
Minister welcomes ambitious regeneration projects in Derby, following Levelling Up regional Cabinet
During his visit to the War Memorial Village, Mr Barclay also met with seven-year-old Finley Skinner, who has raised over £2,000 for veterans through a series of charity events.
- Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay visited Derby’s Market Hall and Becketwell developments.
- Derbyshire is a recipient of £70million from the flagship Levelling Up Fund.
- Minister also met with veterans and staff at the Derby War Memorial Village, which provides housing for members of the local community.
Derby has been hailed as a shining example of the Government’s levelling up agenda by the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay, who visited the city recently (12 May 2022) to see how regeneration plans are taking place.
The visit took place after the recent regional cabinet meeting in Stoke-On-Trent, which discussed the Government’s levelling up agenda. Ministers visited the West of England, Midlands and Wales to hear from communities and businesses on how new legislation will help them prosper.
The Minister met with local leaders at the Derby Market Hall, which is in the process of being redeveloped, and the Becketwell regeneration project, which will comprise of a new public square, 259 apartments and a 3,500 capacity performance venue. The projects will contribute to the vibrancy of the city’s historic heart.
Derbyshire has received £70million from the Levelling Up Fund and the Minister recently toured St Peters and Cathedral Quarter, which has received £15million from the Future High Streets fund to regenerate the prominent public space Market Hall and Eastern Gateway.
Mr Barclay also visited the War Memorial Village, which maintains high-quality housing for disabled veterans and former emergency services staff. There, he met with veterans, volunteers and staff to find out more about how the village continues to adapt and support the wider community.
The War Memorial Village Derby was created in 1949, after a local fundraising drive led by the local Rotary Club aimed to provide affordable accommodation for military veterans who had been disabled in the conflict.
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay recently said:
Derby is a city of real vibrancy and it was fantastic to see the ambitious regeneration projects taking place across the city centre.
The redevelopment of the Market Hall is really starting to take shape and the £15 million Future High Streets funding will help develop other parts of the St Peter’s Quarter.
Levelling up is a central part of the Government’s ambition because we want to ensure people and communities up and down the country are able to thrive, so it was great to see how Derby has been able to access funding that will drive inward investment into the city centre and create opportunity for people.
Leader of Derby City Council Cllr Chris Poulter recently said:
We were delighted to welcome the Minister to Derby and show him the great strides we are making to rejuvenate and Level Up the city centre.
The minister was able to see first-hand the challenges and opportunities we face in Derby and the essential role Levelling Up can play in the city.
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay recently said:
Finley Skinner is a credit to his family and to the fantastic city of Derby as a whole. His fundraising efforts for military veterans have been outstanding and it was wonderful to hear him talk about his poppy making, 3k run and his plans to raise even more money in the months ahead.
I want to make the UK the best place in the world to be a veteran and that means ensuring we do all we can to have the best support services in place for those who have sacrificed so much to keep us all safe.
The work in Derby and in particular the War Memorial Village is a great example of what can be achieved when local authorities join forces with volunteers and the wider community to drive life-changing projects forward.
