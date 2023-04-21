10 Downing Street
Ministerial Appointments: April 2023
The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments.
- Alex Chalk KC MP as Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice;
- James Cartlidge MP as a Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence;
- Gareth Davies MP as Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury.
The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Rt Hon Oliver Dowden CBE MP, has also been appointed Deputy Prime Minister.
In addition, His Majesty has approved the following appointments under the provisions in the Ministerial and other Maternity Allowances Act 2021:
- Rt Hon Michelle Donelan MP as a Minister on Leave (Secretary of State);
- Rt Hon Chloe Smith MP as Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology;
- Julia Lopez MP as a Minister on Leave (Minister of State);
- Rt Hon Sir John Whittingdale OBE MP as a Minister of State jointly in the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.
These will take effect when maternity leave is triggered.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ministerial-appointments-april-2023
