10 Downing Street
Ministerial Appointments: February 2023
His Majesty The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments.
- Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP as Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero
- Rt Hon Michelle Donelan MP as Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology
- Rt Hon Kemi Badenoch MP as Secretary of State for Business and Trade. She remains as President of the Board of Trade, and Minister for Women and Equalities
- Rt Hon Lucy Frazer KC MP as Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport
- Rt Hon Greg Hands MP as Minister without Portfolio in the Cabinet Office
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ministerial-appointments-february-2023
