Ministerial Appointments: February 2023

His Majesty The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments

Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP as Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero

Rt Hon Michelle Donelan MP as Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology

Rt Hon Kemi Badenoch MP as Secretary of State for Business and Trade. She remains as President of the Board of Trade, and Minister for Women and Equalities

Rt Hon Lucy Frazer KC MP as Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport

Rt Hon Greg Hands MP as Minister without Portfolio in the Cabinet Office

Rt Hon Graham Stuart MP as a Minister of State in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero

George Freeman MP as a Minister of State in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology

Nigel Huddleston MP as a Minister of State in the Department for Business and Trade

Nusrat Ghani MP as a Minister of State jointly in the Department for Business and Trade and the Cabinet Office

Andrew Bowie MP as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero

Paul Scully MP as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology

Kevin Hollinrake MP as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Business and Trade

Rt Hon Stuart Andrew MP as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, and as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Equalities) in the Department for Business and Trade

Maria Caulfield MP as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Women) in the Department for Business and Trade, in addition to her current role as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department of Health and Social Care

Lord Johnson of Lainston CBE as a Minister of State in the Department for Business and Trade

Rachel Maclean MP as a Minister of State in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities

Julia Lopez MP as a Minister of State in the Department for Culture, Media and Sport

Lord Callanan as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero

Amanda Solloway MP as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, in addition to her current role as a Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury)

Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Culture, Media and Sport

Stuart Andrew MP as a Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury)

Ruth Edwards MP as Assistant Government Whip