Ministerial appointments: July 2022
The Queen has been pleased to approve the following appointments:
- Rt Hon Greg Clark MP as Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities
- Rt Hon James Cleverly MP as Secretary of State for Education
- Rt Hon Sir Robert Buckland QC MP as Secretary of State for Wales
- Rt Hon Kit Malthouse MP as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
- Shailesh Vara MP as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
- Andrew Stephenson MP as Minister without Portfolio. He will attend Cabinet.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ministerial-appointments-july-2022
