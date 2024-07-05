10 Downing Street
Ministerial Appointments: July 2024
The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments.
-
Rt Hon Keir Starmer as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ministerial-appointments-july-2024
