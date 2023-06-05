Ministerial Appointments: June 2023

The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments

Dr Kay Swinburne and Mr Darren Mott OBE as Lords Whips (Baroness in Waiting and Lord in Waiting respectively).

His Majesty has been pleased to confer peerages of the United Kingdom for Life on Dr Swinburne and Mr Mott.

Baroness Bloomfield of Hinton Waldrist, previously a Lords Whip (Baroness in Waiting), has resigned from Government.