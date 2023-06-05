10 Downing Street
|Printable version
Ministerial Appointments: June 2023
The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments
- Dr Kay Swinburne and Mr Darren Mott OBE as Lords Whips (Baroness in Waiting and Lord in Waiting respectively).
His Majesty has been pleased to confer peerages of the United Kingdom for Life on Dr Swinburne and Mr Mott.
Baroness Bloomfield of Hinton Waldrist, previously a Lords Whip (Baroness in Waiting), has resigned from Government.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ministerial-appointments-june-2023
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
PM statement on illegal migration delivery update: 5 June 202305/06/2023 14:20:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's press statement on updates to stop the boats.
PM meeting with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 1 June 202302/06/2023 14:20:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met President Zelenskyy at the European Political Community Summit in Moldova.
Prime Minister: the security of our borders must be Europe’s top priority01/06/2023 13:20:00
Stopping illegal migration and securing our borders should be at the top of the agenda for European leaders, the Prime Minister will tell a gathering of the European Political Community (EPC) in Chișinău, Moldova.
Appointment of Bishop of Lincoln24/05/2023 11:25:00
The King has approved the nomination of The Right Reverend Stephen Conway for election as Bishop of Lincoln.
PM statement to the House of Commons on G7 summit: 22 May 202323/05/2023 12:10:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made an oral statement to the House of Commons following his return from the G7 summit in Japan.
UK to mobilise $40 billion for global infrastructure investment22/05/2023 10:20:00
Prime Minister Sunak has redoubled the UK’s commitment to mobilising billions in finance to help get the Sustainable Development Goals back on track.
New sanctions demonstrate G7 resolve on Russia19/05/2023 11:10:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will warn against complacency in defending our values and standing up to autocratic regimes, as he meets G7 leaders in Hiroshima.