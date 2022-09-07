10 Downing Street
Ministerial Appointments: September 2022
The Queen has been pleased to approve the following ministerial appointments.
The Queen has been pleased to approve the following appointments:
- The Rt Hon Elizabeth Truss MP as Prime Minister, First Lord of the Treasury, Minister for the Civil Service, and Minister for the Union
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ministerial-appointments-september-2022
