Wednesday 07 Sep 2022 @ 09:10
10 Downing Street
Ministerial Appointments: September 2022

The Queen has been pleased to approve the following ministerial appointments.

  • The Rt Hon Elizabeth Truss MP as Prime Minister, First Lord of the Treasury, Minister for the Civil Service, and Minister for the Union
