Home Office
|Printable version
Ministerial Taskforce meets to tackle state threats to UK democracy
- Also published by:
- Cabinet Office
The first meeting of the new Defending Democracy Taskforce took place yesterday (Monday 28 November), chaired by the Security Minister Tom Tugendhat. Its primary focus will be to protect the democratic integrity of the UK from threats of foreign interference.
Announced in the House of Commons earlier this month by the Security Minister, the Taskforce will work across government and with Parliament, the UK Intelligence Community, the devolved administrations, local authorities and the private sector on the full range of threats facing our democratic institutions.
These threats include foreign interference in our elections and electoral processes; disinformation; physical and cyber threats to our democratic institutions and those who represent them; foreign interference in public office, political parties and universities; and transnational repression in the UK.
Security Minister Tom Tugendhat yesterday said:
State threats are growing and changing. My priority is, and has always been, to defend our country and the freedoms that guarantee our prosperity and sovereignty.
We are bringing together experts from across Government, security and intelligence agencies to defend our democracy and our right to choose our own future.
The National Security Bill, currently on its way to becoming law, will give the UK more tools to tackle these threats. These include a suite of new measures to tackle the full range of modern-day state threats, from sabotage and spying to foreign interference and economic espionage.
The Taskforce will also bring together the many structures both inside and outside of Government which are aimed at protecting UK political parties, elected officials and core electoral infrastructure.
It will seek to build resilience across all levels of the UK’s democratic system, including vital security practice for all elected officials, ensuring that core electoral infrastructure is secure. The Taskforce will seek to do this across all elements of the UK’s democratic system, working closely with the Devolved Administrations and Local Government Authorities.
The work of the Taskforce will report into the National Security Council (NSC). More details will be set out in the update of the Integrated Review.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ministerial-taskforce-meets-to-tackle-state-threats-to-uk-democracy
Latest News from
Home Office
£15 million funding boost for women who are victims of violence25/11/2022 15:10:00
Millions of pounds are being allocated to tackle violence against women and girls (VAWG), the Home Secretary has announced today (25 November).
Security Minister welcomes new support for fraud victims22/11/2022 12:20:00
Yesterday (21 November 2022) the Security Minister chaired a session of the Joint Fraud Taskforce and welcomed a new victim checklist created by the banking industry.
What does a Technical Architect at the Home Office do?21/11/2022 16:43:00
Blog posted by: Abimbola Odeyinde, Interim Head of Architecture Profession/ Head of Business Architecture and Shueb Khilji, Lead Enterprise Architect, 21 November 2022 – Categories: Development, Technical Architect.
National Security Bill reaches last stage in the House of Commons17/11/2022 09:10:00
The National Security Bill has reached its final stage in the Commons and is about to pass to the House of Lords, as it moves towards becoming law.
More French officers to patrol beaches to tackle small boat crossings14/11/2022 11:10:00
Joint UK-France arrangement on tackling small boat crossings in the Channel includes a 40% increase in the number of UK-funded officers patrolling French beaches.
Nearly 350 foreign criminals and immigration offenders removed09/11/2022 13:15:00
Almost 350 foreign criminals and immigration offenders were removed from the UK by the Home Office during October.
Home Secretary visits migrant processing facilities in Kent07/11/2022 12:25:00
Suella Braverman thanked staff working to protect UK borders and save lives.
Review of government counter-terror strategy to tackle threats31/10/2022 09:05:00
Refresh ensures UK system is able to continually adapt to new, emerging and persistent security threats