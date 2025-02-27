Ministers approve long awaited A47 road scheme to support over 40,000 homes and 30,000 new jobs

Road scheme will speed up journeys and revive economic growth across Norwich.

A47 road scheme which was held up in the courts given the green light for construction as the government delivers another vital road project

long-awaited A47/A11 Thickthorn junction scheme will speed up journey times, support 44,000 new homes in the area and creating 33,000 new jobs as part of the wider city deal

over £200 million set aside for the scheme as part of the government’s commitment to renew national infrastructure and drive growth as part of the Plan for Change

Norwich residents are set to see faster journeys and thousands of new homes and jobs in the region as ministers approve the long delayed A47/A11 Thickthorn Junction scheme, the government has announced today (27 February 2025).

Backed by over £200 million, this road development will significantly speed up journey times, reduce pressure on the junction and save commuters, businesses and freight hundreds of hours off journeys each week.

On the eastbound A11 to A47, drivers will save 3 to 4 minutes off journeys in the morning and afternoon travel peaks. Along the A11, the route will also shave off 2 to 3 minutes in the morning and afternoon peaks.

The scheme is supporting the Greater Norwich City Deal, attracting more businesses to operate in Norwich and is expected to create over 44,000 homes, 33,000 new jobs and 360 additional hectares of new commercial land by 2038.

Today’s announcement follows the Prime Minister’s commitment to ‘clear the path to get Britain building’ by overhauling rules that allow vital infrastructure projects including the A47 to be challenged in courts 3 times – causing years of delays and costing taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds.

The A47 is an example of an infrastructure project which has been delayed by over a year due to expensive legal challenges which have been dismissed by the courts as having ‘no logical basis’ – preventing areas like Norwich from unlocking their full potential.

Ministers have now finally given the go ahead to the project as part of a wider drive to unblock vital transport infrastructure development. Since entering office, the government has approved the A130 Fairglen Interchange, the A647 scheme in Leeds and is supporting expansion of Heathrow Airport.

This is an important milestone for this pro-growth and pro-infrastructure government, cutting the red tape which has for too long held up vital schemes and cost the taxpayer millions as part of the Plan for Change.

To mark this significant milestone for drivers in Norwich, the Future of Roads Minister, Lilian Greenwood, has visited the A47 to mark the approval of the scheme and understand its impact on the local economy.

The Future of Roads Minister, Lilian Greenwood, said:

This scheme is finally getting to go-ahead it deserves, after years of expensive legal blocks, as we are now able to unlock this vital scheme that Norwich has waited long for. We are determined to get Britain building again as this scheme is set to not only improve journeys but create thousands of new homes and jobs. To help deliver our Plan for Change, we’re investing in more vital road schemes such as this over £200 million funding for Norwich, and the recently announced £90 million for other schemes across England, to renew our national infrastructure, speed up journeys and revive economic growth.

The upgraded junction will also improve links between Norwich and Peterborough, expanding job opportunities and better connecting communities, and is also a key route to Norwich University Hospital.

The new design will also improve safety, with rerouted traffic and safer pedestrian and cycle routes, projected to save as many as 26 fatal or serious injury collisions over the next 60 years.

The plans include the construction of 2 new free-flowing slip roads that will connect the A47 with the A11, re-routing traffic away from the junction and flowing it under new underpasses.

The government is providing over £200 million for the scheme which is expected to generate millions more for the local economy of Norfolk. It is part of the government’s Plan for Change to renew infrastructure and grow the economy.

With the aim to accelerate the delivery of infrastructure across the UK, the government is focused on improving the UK’s road network to increase economic growth.

As well as faster journeys, drivers in Norfolk are also set to benefit from improved road surfaces, thanks to a recently announced £56 million uplift in highway maintenance funding for Norfolk. This is part of the government’s record £1.6 billion investment to fill the equivalent of 7 million potholes and repair roads across England.

Nicola Bell, Executive Director of Major Projects at National Highways, said:

Getting the green light to improve the junction at Thickthorn is great news for local people and those who regularly work or travel in and around Norwich. This will help support economic growth in the area, significantly reduce congestion, improve journey times, and make the road safer.

Councillor Graham Plant, Cabinet member for Highways Infrastructure and Transport, Norfolk County Council, said:

We’re thrilled that this long-anticipated project has received approval. Thickthorn Junction has been a persistent bottleneck and we’ve been pushing for these improvements for a number of years. This scheme will unlock significant economic growth, helping to supercharge the vital connection between the A11 and the nationally significant businesses that have found a home in Norfolk. Norfolk residents will benefit from safer and more reliable journeys as they make their way to Norwich and beyond.

Nova Fairbank, Chief Executive, Norfolk Chambers of Commerce, said: