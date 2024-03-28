WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Ministers are “tying hands” of LPC – TUC
Commenting on the announcement the government wants the LPC to stick with a minimum wage set at two-thirds of median earnings, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:
“We’re deeply disappointed that the government wants to tie the hands of the Low Pay Commission.
“Millions of low-paid workers live wage packet to wage packet – and are currently being hammered by the cost-of-living crisis.
“Keeping the minimum wage at two-thirds of median earnings will deliver a paltry increase of just 15 pence next year – based on the latest forecasts.
“Ministers should be instructing the LPC to aim for 75% of median pay. This would help deliver a £15 an hour minimum wage and make work pay for millions.”
Editors Note’s
- The remit is available at: National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage: Low Pay Commission remit 2024 – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)
- The National Living Wage will rise by just 15p in April 2025 if it is kept at two-thirds of median wages according to the Office for Budget Responsibility's Economic and Fiscal Outlook published on 6 March 2024.
