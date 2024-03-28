Ministers are “tying hands” of LPC – TUC

Commenting on the announcement the government wants the LPC to stick with a minimum wage set at two-thirds of median earnings, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:

“We’re deeply disappointed that the government wants to tie the hands of the Low Pay Commission.

“Millions of low-paid workers live wage packet to wage packet – and are currently being hammered by the cost-of-living crisis.

“Keeping the minimum wage at two-thirds of median earnings will deliver a paltry increase of just 15 pence next year – based on the latest forecasts.

“Ministers should be instructing the LPC to aim for 75% of median pay. This would help deliver a £15 an hour minimum wage and make work pay for millions.”