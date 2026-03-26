Minister’s Boston visit puts NI's tech sector in the spotlight

Minister Matthew Patrick visited Boston over St Patrick’s Day to champion NI's tech and innovation sector to US businesses, investors, and academic leaders.

The Minister met world-leading cyber security and tech firms already operating in Northern Ireland, including Rapid7 whose largest global site is in Belfast.

During his engagements, the Minister highlighted Northern Ireland as the UK’s fastest-growing region for start-ups, with thriving sectors spanning cyber security, clean energy and advanced manufacturing.

The visit supports the UK Government’s number one mission to kickstart economic growth and ensure every nation and region realises its full potential.

The Minister met global firms including Rapid7, whose largest global site and R&D centre is in Belfast; and ORPC, a global leader in marine renewable energy whose tidal energy technology is already successfully deployed at Strangford Lough.

The Minister also met with Babson College, who have a successful partnership with Queen’s University and Ulster University focused on developing the next generation of Northern Ireland entrepreneurs; and with Invest NI where he discussed how transatlantic investment could create more opportunities for Northern Ireland.

Throughout the visit, the Minister took the opportunity to highlight Northern Ireland as the UK’s fastest-growing region for start-ups, with world-leading capability across cyber security, clean energy, advanced manufacturing and beyond, offering investors a skilled workforce, and access to both UK and wider markets.

Minister Patrick said:

What struck me most is not just the depth of Northern Ireland’s existing relationships in Boston, but the appetite to do more. Northern Ireland is at the heart of transatlantic trade and investment - and we can be confident in building on that, and pushing forward to do more. This Government has been making the case for Northern Ireland in Boston, and everywhere else it needs to be made, and we will continue to do so.

Separately, in addition to the Minister’s business outreach in Boston, the Secretary of State attended the annual Federation of Small Businesses Northern Ireland roundtable whilst in Washington DC. Hilary Benn MP engaged with business leaders and stakeholders at the event, held at the Vogel Group in the US capital.

The visits form part of the UK Government’s wider commitment to promoting Northern Ireland internationally, working in close partnership with the Northern Ireland Executive and Invest NI, in support of the government’s mission to kickstart economic growth across every nation and region of the United Kingdom.