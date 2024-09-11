Ministers discuss Make Work Pay plans with small business leaders

In the latest series of meetings on the Make Work Pay plan, the Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds will today [Wednesday 11 September] host a Small Business Breakfast in Downing Street to discuss the upcoming legislation.

Ministers are reaching all parts of the business community – large and small, and across a range of sectors – to discuss the government’s plans to Make Work Pay. It follows a meeting last week with leading businesses including John Lewis, Sainsbury’s and McDonalds to discuss the Bill.

This meeting will be an opportunity for Ministers to set out the ambition for the Employment Rights Bill and wider Make Work Pay programme, which will modernise the world of work by ending exploitative zero-hour contracts, extending day one employment protections on unfair dismissal and delivering a genuine living wage.

Ministers will update small businesses on the progress made so far and what to expect over the coming weeks and months, and ministers are also expected to reassure small business leaders that they will be heard loud and clear.

The Business Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister will continue to have engagements with businesses of all sizes, industry representatives and trade unions with increasing frequency, up to and beyond the introduction of the Employment Rights Bill.

The UK currently has one of the least protected labour markets compared to our international partners which is why we are working with business and civil society to deliver meaningful reforms that will transform the world of work and benefit businesses of all sizes.

We are committed to delivering our plan for small businesses which includes reforming outdated business rates, tackling the scourge of late payments, getting more small firms exporting around the world, boosting access to finance and re-vitalising our high streets to support small businesses to thrive.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said:

We have so many brilliant small businesses across the country which are the lifeblood of our economy and provide opportunities for so many.

Delivering our plan to Make Work Pay means working with employers to modernise the world of work. That’s why coming together to hear their views is so important, so we can implement the plan together in partnership and make it a success.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said:

Small businesses across the UK make a huge contribution the economy and our communities - and we value the perspective they bring to the Make Work Pay Plan.

Small business owners don’t always face the same challenges as big business, so it is vital we talk to them directly on policies that will impact them to ensure their feedback helps shape our plan, so we can boost productivity and create the right conditions for their businesses to grow.

