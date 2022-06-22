Scottish Government
|Printable version
Ministers discuss rail strike contingency plans
UK Government urged to resolve pay dispute.
A meeting of the Scottish Government Resilience Room (SGoRR) has been told of the impact of UK-wide rail strikes on Scotland.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney was joined by Ministers including Transport Secretary Michael Matheson and Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth to hear of the latest situation.
Yesterday the Transport Minister wrote to the UK Government calling for a swift resolution to the dispute.
Yesterday marked the first of three days of strike action this week, with more planned for Thursday and Saturday with the possibility of further action over the summer. Due to shift patterns the entire week is being disrupted, rather than just the three selected dates.
SGoRR has been up and running since this morning and will be in operation until Sunday evening to monitor impacts and oversee and co-ordinate the response from Ministers. The meeting also heard about extra preparedness around major events such as the Royal Highland Show, freight mitigation plans from major retailers to keep supermarkets stocked as much as possible, and wider resilience plans.
Speaking after chairing the meeting, Mr Swinney said:
“With a busy summer upon us, there needs to be more urgency from UK Ministers and the Department for Transport to get this situation fixed – and fast. The lack of action being taken by the UK Government is a dereliction of duty.
“We have had our own issues in Scotland but the difference between our approach and that of the UK Government could not be more stark. We have sought dialogue, compromise and agreement, whereas the UK Government has deliberately inflamed the situation causing misery for the travelling public.
“This afternoon’s meeting was an opportunity to hear from agencies and responders about the plans that are in place, and I am confident that the mitigations we can take are being taken, but we heard of the serious impact it is having on many areas and sectors of Scotland such as tourism, freight and major events.
“I am grateful to the travelling public for their considerable patience and for checking ahead, seeking alternatives, and working flexibly, where possible. Our resilience arrangements will remain in place for the rest of the week, however I am in no doubt that this situation can and should be addressed by the UK Government. The public have suffered enough and our major events organisers need to be able to look and plan ahead with certainty.”
Background
An initial SGoRR meeting was held last Thursday to review and take stock of preparedness arrangements, impacts and mitigations. Alongside Police Scotland, Transport Scotland have co-ordinated the Multi-Agency Response Team to monitor and work collaboratively to ensure we have an efficient and safe network.
For larger events which impact the trunk road network, like the Royal Highland Show or Open Golf, for example, Transport Scotland works with the organisers to minimise risk and disruption to the network and seek to support the events by providing advice on their transport management plans, enhanced Trunk Road Incident Support Service (TRISS), enhanced Incident Support Units, roadwork embargoes (including lifting roadworks where possible), mobile CCTV deployment, comms messaging via Traffic Scotland and a representative from Transport Scotland present in the event multi-agency communication centre (MACC) where appropriate.
Further information is available here from ScotRail:
ScotRail reminds customers to only travel if necessary during RMT Network Rail strike action | ScotRail
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/ministers-discuss-rail-strike-contingency-plans/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Protecting health and care workers22/06/2022 09:15:00
Timetable announced for safe staffing legislation.
Criminal Proceedings in Scotland 2020-2121/06/2022 15:10:00
The total number of people proceeded against in Scottish courts fell by 46% to 46,497 in the year to 2020-21, according to National Statistics published by Scotland’s Chief Statistician today. The number of people convicted fell at a similar rate, down 44% to 42,532.
Council Tax Reduction supports over 450,000 households21/06/2022 13:10:00
Scotland’s Chief Statistician today released the latest annual Council Tax Reduction statistics. In March 2022, Scotland’s Council Tax Reduction scheme supported 462,670 households (compared to 496,580 in March 2021) and the total weekly income forgone by local authorities was £6.829 million (compared to £7.328 million in March 2021).
Local Government 2021-22 Provisional Outturn and 2022-23 Budget Estimates21/06/2022 12:10:00
The Chief Statistician has released figures on 2021-22 provisional outturn and 2022-23 budget estimates for revenue and capital services provided by local authorities.
£20 million in crime proceeds to fund community projects20/06/2022 15:05:00
Latest round of Cashback for Communities funding opens.
Transformative change to protect Scotland’s nature20/06/2022 14:05:00
Ambitious proposals to halt biodiversity loss.
Spring booster dose reminder20/06/2022 13:05:00
Eligible groups urged to come forward before the end of June.