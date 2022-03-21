Ministers have serious questions to answer on P&O scandal

Reacting to the Sunday Times investigation which showed government was given advance notice of P&O’s intention to sack hundreds of staff, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday said:

“The prime minister promised to make Britain the best place to work in the world.

“But this report shows his government sat on its hands and did nothing while hundreds of jobs and livelihoods were on the line.

“There was no attempt to challenge P&O on these unconscionable tactics – or even question whether these actions were legal.

“Ministers, from the prime minister down, have serious questions to answer.

“This a national scandal. It has to be a catalyst for change on workers’ rights.

“It’s time for the government to urgently bring forward an employment bill to stop workers from being treated like disposable labour – and make sure what happened at P&O never happens again.”