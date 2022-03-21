WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Ministers have serious questions to answer on P&O scandal
Reacting to the Sunday Times investigation which showed government was given advance notice of P&O’s intention to sack hundreds of staff, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday said:
“The prime minister promised to make Britain the best place to work in the world.
“But this report shows his government sat on its hands and did nothing while hundreds of jobs and livelihoods were on the line.
“There was no attempt to challenge P&O on these unconscionable tactics – or even question whether these actions were legal.
“Ministers, from the prime minister down, have serious questions to answer.
“This a national scandal. It has to be a catalyst for change on workers’ rights.
“It’s time for the government to urgently bring forward an employment bill to stop workers from being treated like disposable labour – and make sure what happened at P&O never happens again.”
On reinstatement of workers, O’Grady added:
“P&O has acted appallingly. The company must immediate reinstate all sacked staff with no loss of pay.”
Editors Notes
- A demo will be held on Monday 21 March 2022 opposite Parliament to demand action to save P&O jobs. TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady will be speaking. Further details here https://twitter.com/rmtunion/status/1504907920877789185?s=21
- The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Contacts:
TUC press office
media@tuc.org.uk
020 7467 1248
