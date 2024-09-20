Department for Education
|Printable version
Ministers hear from local leaders on impact of Child Poverty across the country
Local leaders laid bare the stark challenges that must be overcome to tackle child poverty in their communities when they met with the new Child Poverty Taskforce yesterday [Thursday 19 September].
- Regional leaders from across the country join cross-government effort to tackle child poverty
- Ministers hear from North East Mayor’s bold and wide-ranging plans to ensure every child has the best start in life
- Meeting kicks off series of UK-wide engagement events for people to share their experiences with the Taskforce
Co-chairs Liz Kendall, Work & Pensions Secretary, and Bridget Phillipson, the Education Secretary, heard powerful testimony from representatives from some of the worst affected areas in the country, including the North East Mayor Kim McGuinness, to ensure regional experiences are at the heart of the Taskforce’s work.
With almost one in three children living in poverty in the North East, the Taskforce learnt of wide-ranging and bold measures being rolled out in the region – including grants to help parents with childcare and welfare advisors in schools that have so far saved £2.3 million for 730 vulnerable families.
Mayor McGuinness shared valuable insight from her North East Child Poverty Reduction Unit – the first of its kind in the country – as ministers consider every available lever across government to give children the best start in life.
The meeting was also made up of the Chair of the Local Government Association Louise Gittins, President of the Association of Directors of Children’s Services Andy Smith and Fred Rattley from the Church of England and Thrive Together Birmingham.
They spoke of how the group can best work with Mayors, local authorities and other bodies to develop innovative solutions to tackle child poverty, as the government breaks down barriers to opportunity for every child.
Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall MP yesterday said:
This government will not rest until we have driven down child poverty in every part of our country, using all the levers at our disposal. Local leaders are at the front line in tackling this issue, with bold ideas and new approaches.
We are determined to learn from their experience about what works in delivering the changes our country needs. Together, we will confront the scar of child poverty and give every child the best start in life.
Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson MP yesterday said:
Poverty constrains every part of a child’s life and blights our communities. Tackling it is crucial if we are to break down the barriers to opportunity and improve the life chances of every child.
This task cannot be achieved alone and I’m grateful to local leaders on the frontline for their invaluable insight on the challenges families are facing, and the innovative approaches they’re using to tackle them.
North East Mayor, Kim McGuinness, yesterday commented:
We want to create real opportunity and prosperity for families across the North East and the country - tackling child poverty is the most important thing we can do to deliver that ambition. In the North East, we’ve established the country’s first regional Child Poverty Unit, so we can work with the government’s Taskforce to address the root causes of poverty.
Mayors know their communities and the challenges we face on the ground, and we all believe child poverty is unacceptable and has no place in our society. That’s why it’s so important and welcome that we are working with the Government’s Taskforce to ensure we have the powers at our disposal to eliminate poverty from our society, and break down the barriers which hold families back.
This meeting marked the first of a series of engagement sessions with key organisations, charities and experts that will help to shape the Taskforce’s ambitious Strategy, to be set out in the Spring.
The vital work of the Taskforce comes alongside our commitments to roll out free breakfast clubs at all primary schools, create 3,000 additional nurseries, as well as deliver our plan to make work pay to turn the minimum wage into a real living wage.
Councillor Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association, yesterday said:
No child should ever grow up in poverty. Councils play an essential role in supporting the most vulnerable in their communities and are central to tackling the underlying causes and consequences of poverty.
We are pleased the taskforce is taking an integrated, holistic approach to the role of key services including housing, employment, health and social care, which needs to be considered alongside the vital, community-based services that provide targeted advice and support.
We look forward to working with the new taskforce and ensuring every child has the best start in life.
Further Information
- The North East Combined Authority has drawn upon the expertise of businesses, charities and local authorities to support families through its Child Poverty Prevention Programme.
- While providing funding for after school clubs and working with employers to better support their employees, the scheme has also delivered ‘baby boxes’, consisting of essential items, to over 350 families to give children the best start in life from day one.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ministers-hear-from-local-leaders-on-impact-of-child-poverty-across-the-country
Latest News from
Department for Education
Music pilot launched to help break down barriers to opportunity13/09/2024 15:10:00
Disadvantaged pupils and those with SEND to receive support to progress their musical talent and interests.
ESFA functions to move to the Department for Education12/09/2024 15:10:00
ESFA set to close in March 2025, bringing the functions into the Department for Education to ensure financial improvement is central to school improvement.
Fixing the foundations of opportunity: Education Secretary speech12/09/2024 12:25:00
Bridget Phillipson's speech given recently (10 September 2024) at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) Education at a Glance annual report launch event.
Schools urged to capitalise on Paralympic success09/09/2024 10:20:00
Government reminds schools to ensure all children have equal access to PE and school sport with support from the Inclusion 2024 programme.
Jacqui Smith's speech at the Universities UK conference05/09/2024 13:10:00
Skills Minister Jacqui Smith yesterday delivered a speech at the Universities UK conference.
Single headline Ofsted grades scrapped in landmark school reform02/09/2024 13:10:00
Government pushes ahead with reform agenda by scrapping single headline Ofsted judgements for schools with immediate effect
Government funded childcare offer to kick in from next week30/08/2024 15:10:00
Hundreds of thousands of parents of children from nine months old take up new 15 government funded hours of early education from Monday
Minister Morgan's GEIS Speech29/08/2024 12:10:00
Minister Morgan's speech made yesterday at the Global Education and Innovation Summit in the Republic of Korea.
Teachers to get more trustworthy AI tech as generative tools learn from new bank of lesson plans and curriculums, helping them mark homework and save time28/08/2024 12:07:00
The UK government announced a new project today that will enhance AI's ability to assist teachers in marking work and planning lessons.