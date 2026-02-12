Ministers kick off review to safeguard radio’s future

Review will examine digital shifts, market trends and emerging technologies including use of AI.

Government is committed to helping UK radio to thrive and retain status as most trusted form of media, amid changing listener habits

Nearly 75% of UK radio listening now happens on digital or online platforms, and the government will work with key industry partners to help manage this transition

Radio listeners across the UK stand to benefit as the government launches a review of the UK’s radio industry to ensure it continues to flourish as audiences increasingly shift to digital platforms.

Radio remains the most trusted form of media in the UK, with more than 85% of UK adults tuning in every week. From national and international headlines to crucial local updates, radio stations provide timely, reliable content that reflects the diverse fabric of the UK’s communities. They offer companionship and social connection to millions of people.

However, the way people listen is rapidly changing. Almost 75% of UK radio listening now takes place on digital or online platforms, rather than FM and AM. To help the industry navigate this shift, the government will work with key partners, including the BBC and commercial radio, to examine changes in listener behaviour and audio markets in recent years, and make recommendations on the future distribution of radio services.

The review will consider:

Whether there should be a managed transition away from FM in the 2030s and, if so, over what timescale;

The potential impact of a decision on the future of Digital Terrestrial TV (DTT) on radio distribution;

The role of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the benefits and challenges they pose to the industry.

A previous Radio and Audio Review in 2021 concluded that FM should continue until at least 2030, but recommended that in 2026 government and industry revisit a potential analogue switch-off. There has been broad support across the industry for this further review.

The launch of this new review coincides with World Radio Day tomorrow (13 February), which this year focuses on ‘Radio and AI’, and how the technology could offer more personalised listener experiences and support fact-checking.

Media Minister Ian Murray said:

In the midst of the media revolution, radio remains a powerful and popular medium that holds a special place in people’s lives. It provides company for the isolated, entertainment to millions of people on their daily commute, and helps circulate vital news and information across the country. However, we also know that listening habits are changing as even more people access radio via digital and online platforms, whether at home or in the car. The use of AI as a tool is only going to keep increasing in the coming years and this will impact how radio is made and consumed. That is why it is so important that we carry out this review. We need to make sure that the UK radio industry has the right support to thrive long into the future.

Radiocentre’s CEO Matt Payton said:

Radio remains extremely popular, yet listening habits continue to change driven by new technology and innovation. Whether audiences are listening on smart speakers, a radio set or in a connected car, it’s vital to ensure that distribution and access to radio is secure for the future. We look forward to working together with government and industry to address this challenge.

The BBC’s Director of BBC Sounds Jonathan Wall said:

We all have a common objective to secure and protect the future of radio for our listeners and welcome the opportunity to work together with our colleagues in commercial radio and across the industry during the Radio Review.

Notes to Editors

The review’s Terms of Reference are to:

Investigate future scenarios for the consumption of UK radio and audio content on all platforms into the 2030s, taking into account likely models of future listener behaviour, market trends, and technical developments. Consider the impact of these scenarios on current and future distribution strategies for the UK radio industry and on the future availability of UK radio services for listeners on all platforms. Make recommendations – based as far as possible on a cross-industry consensus – on the future distribution of radio services and provide advice to government on ways of strengthening the long-term viability of UK radio until the early 2040s.